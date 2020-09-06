 Skip to main content
Donors support effort to buy school supplies for students in need
Donors back school supplies for students in need

Donors support effort to buy school supplies for students in need

School book and apple
iStock photo

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $40,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

  • Or by mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Judy Aubey

Emily Balsley

Joseph Baring

Maria Barlow and Paul Rasmussen

Denise Barnes

Catherine Bartzen

Ellen Bartzen

Jim and Mary Bartzen

Samantha Baruah

Mary Kay and John Battaglia

Nancy and E. Dean Baumgardner

LaVonne and John Bennett

Jean Berg

Wilmer Bloy

Lori Thein Brody

Katherine Brophy and Marybeth Wilk

Diane and Richard Broughman

Kristine Larson Brown and Philip Brown

Karla, Don and Kevin Bukstein

Mary and Robert Burke

Michael and Eugenia Carter

Sharon Cerny

Steven Chomer

Laurits and Bea Christensen

Jack and Kay Marie Cipperly

Leslie and Russell Coff

Jack Connelly and Terri Connelly Cronk

Flora Csontos

George and Alice Cunningham

Sallie Cunningham

Kathryn and Charles Czuprynski

Alice D’Alessio

Elaine Daily

Nancy Mairs Daly and Peter Daly

Marlo Darken

Andrew Dibble

Jessica and Jim Doyle

Linda and Michael Drea

Brian Duffy

Jacob Dunphy

Janet Dyer

Teri Edman

Amy Erato

Claire Finando

Mark and Linda Finger

Maureen McGlynn Flanagan and David Flanagan

Annie Forest

Evelyn Fox

Laurie Friedman

Michele Fuller

Anna Gade

Carol Gant

Barbara and Chet Gerlach

Geri Girard

Jessica Green

Sandy and Dave Gunderson

Andrea Hartwig

Lori Havey

Louisa and Merlin Havlik

Jon Heinrich

Margaret and Tom Henzler

Mike Hertting

Ann Hesse and Willy Salewski

Karen Hester

Gregory Hill and Susan Friedman-Hill

Martha Hollis

Sharon Holthaus

Jeanne Howard

Cathy Hunt

David and Kathleen Irwin

Jacqueline and Jack Jensen

Mark Johnson and Elizabeth Feder

Richard and Joyce Jones

Jessica Justman

Sharon Kemp

Lori Knoener

Sharon Knoop

Virginia and Joseph Koberstein

Kathleen Koegel and Clifford Dillhunt

Lois and Hirochika Komai

Margaret Koop

Nancy and Andrew Kosseff

Karen Laing

Howard and Judith Landsman

Richard Lankau

Laurie Lensmire

Laveta Lesniak

Kay Licciardello

Kate Lloyd

Elaine Lohr

Patty Lucas

Anne Lucke

Lesleigh Luttrell

Madison Church

Kaitlin McDonough

Laura McGuire

Jessica Mederson

Debby and Dan Meyer

Robert Miller

Carrie Morgan and Mike Foy

Jane Morgan

Sarah Murray

Julia and Thomas Nicholas

Elizabeth Odders-White

Phil and Michele Ouellette

Soumya Palreddy

Marj and Don Passman

Tami Patel

Bridget Paul

Sandra Pfahler

Sharon Policello

Leslie Post

Mary Power and David Suplinski

Russell Rasmussen

Katie Rather

Sherry Reames

Allison and Jeff Reimann

Sara Richards

Jed Richardson

Peter Ritz and Carrie Macklin Ritz

Betsy Rolland

Bruce Rounds

Jenny Saffran and Seth Pollak

Jeanne Schultz

Michelle Schumacher

Lesta Searles

Susan Sheehan

Lynn Silverman

Dan Sinclair

Robert Skloot

Sherie Sondel

Amy and Richard Staffen

David and Marcie Stark

Brad Stensland

Laurie Stensland

Robert Stroud

Kevin Sullivan

Gisèle Sutherland and Brett Thompson

Erica Taft

Brian and Jodie Thill

Willis and Bonnie Tompkins

Topitzes Family Foundation

Ismail Uyar

Keaton Walkowski

Peg and Ron Wallace

Heidi Walters

WEA Member Benefits

Sarah Webber

Nick Wilkes

June Lubniewski Wilson

Sarah Wright

Stephen Yeazel

Dora Yelk

Julie Yendrek

Deborah Zeegers

Plus 68 anonymous donors

This week’s total: $39,170.50

Total to date: $39,170.50

