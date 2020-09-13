Donors support effort to buy school supplies for students in need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fundraising effort for school supplies led by the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools has raised nearly $97,000 so far.

The supply kits will go to vulnerable students and include some items geared for online learning. They are filled with traditional school staples, including pencils, notebooks, binders, crayons and glue sticks, as well as headphones with built-in microphones for online learning and small whiteboards for students to engage with teachers over video chats.

To help ensure all students in the Madison School District have the supplies and resources necessary to thrive, donations can be made:

Online at fmps.org/supplies

.

By mailing a check to: Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53713.

Here is a list of donors over the last week:

Betsy Abramson and David Seligman

Suzanne Adler

Jane and William Albert

Ken and Colleen Albrecht

Jennifer Aleckson

Barbara Alvarez