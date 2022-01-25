Dolly Parton book program to partner with Madison Reading Project

A children’s book gifting program founded by country singer Dolly Parton is partnering with the Madison Reading Project to deliver books to thousands of Dane County kids in the coming years.
The collaboration with Parton’s Imagination Library program plans to mail a free book each month to registered children until they turn five, the Madison Reading Project said. The initiative was made possible through funding from the Roots & Wings Foundation, the family foundation of Judy Faulkner, the founder and CEO of Epic Systems.
Rowan Childs, executive director of the Madison Reading Project, said the nonprofit hopes to use the partnership to boost literacy rates and grow the number of books in children’s homes and classrooms.
“We know the more books you have in your home the higher your literacy rate,” Childs said.
Childs added the investment from Roots & Wings ensured that the program could send books to kids from the time they’re born until their fifth birthday.
“We initially never thought we’d be able to offer it to so many children at one time,” Childs said.
Under the program, children will be mailed “high-quality, age-appropriate” books personalized with each child’s name and delivered in packaging that “create excitement and ignites the joy of reading,” the Madison Reading Project said in a statement. Families may begin to enroll their children through the Madison Reading Project’s website as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Those registered can expect to receive their first book about six weeks after they’re enrolled.
Yet it will take time to grow awareness in the project and enroll 30,000 kids, an ambitious figure set by the nonprofit that would roughly include the county’s entire population of newborns to 5-year-olds, Childs said.
The Madison Reading Project intends to sign kids up at hospitals, early education sites, daycare facilities, libraries and neighborhood centers.
“Ideally, we’d love as soon as a child is born at a hospital and the parents get all kinds of information,” Childs said. “For example, the hospital would say, ‘Don’t forget to sign up for this program.’ So there’s a lot of work to do to get people familiar with the program.”
The Imagination Library, Parton’s program, was launched in 1995 with the aim of delivering books to kids in Parton’s birthplace of Sevier County, Tennessee, according to the group’s website. The program was quickly replicated nationwide and has since mailed more than 100 million free books throughout Australia, Canada, Ireland, the U.K. and the U.S.
Conversations between Imagination Library and the Madison Reading Project began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Childs said. Both groups’ commitments to childhood literacy and “making reading fun” perfectly aligned, Childs said.
“That’s something that really spoke to us,” she said.