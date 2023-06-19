Fishing was good on the cold and rainy day the Fishmobile joined several organizations at Brittingham Park to showcase the free and accessible recreational offerings available in the area.

The state Department of Natural Resources set up its Fishmobile trailer, which is stocked with fishing gear, at the edge of Brittingham Bay, and those who endured the weather were rewarded as everyone caught something on Tuesday. Cloudiness helps hide the person fishing instead of casting your shadow, said Cal Sinclair, Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation program assistant for the DNR.

“It wasn’t great weather for people to come outside but it was pretty decent weather for fishing,” he said.

The Fishmobile was part of Mobile Madison, a collaboration of organizations that offered an evening of activities including arts and crafts, use of fitness equipment, free books, books to check out, snacks and a movie. The event, which was repeated Thursday at Elver Park, gave people a chance to experience what the organizations have to offer and to pick up schedules. About 50 people came out on Tuesday, and with the nicer weather on Thursday the number was four or five times higher.

“The point of Mobile Madison and hosting these events is to get all of these free mobile programs together to help the spread the word about our resources going on all summer long in the parks,” said Marissa Berg, assistant recreation programmer for Madison School and Community Recreation. “We really wanted to spread the word right away.”

The collaboration includes MSCR'S FIT2GO van, Madison Parks' Sina Davis Movies in the Park, Madison Reading Project's Big Red Reading Bus, DNR's Fishmobile, Madison School District’s Play and Learn, Madison Public Library and Dane County Library Service's Dream Bus, Madison Children’s Museum's Roadshow, and Art Cart, a partnership of MSCR and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

If the location has a suitable body of water, the Fishmobile is set up to help participants learn to fish. If not, a station is set up to teach how to tie fishing knots, and youngsters can play a game with plastic fish that teaches them how to aim while they cast. A picture of a fish species on the back of the fish allows would-be anglers to match their catch on a poster to learn identification.

“It’s super popular,” Berg said of the Fishmobile. “At the event (Thursday), they had a very steady flow of people.”

Grace Yih, 5, of Waunakee, wore a pink raincoat printed with dalmatians and pink boots as she caught three fish in Brittingham Bay, accompanied by her aunt, Eileen Otis, of Prairie du Sac. She had some experience already because she occasionally fishes with her dad. She also got a book from the Big Red Reading Bus, played with blocks from the FIT2GO van and made a wand and used Play-Doh to make a pizza at the Play and Learn station. The button-making activity provided by the Dream Bus was her favorite. She made a button with her name and a smiley face button for her mom, Deirdre Steinmetz, who was at the event as program director for the Madison Reading Project.

Pilar Farfan, 14, Madison, took refuge from the weather by sitting in the Brittingham Park shelter with friend Becky Pulvermacher and used watercolors to paint a pride flag. “Because I’m gay and ... I want to support LGBTQ+,” Farfan said. “Love is love.”

Taneshia Jackson, of Madison, brought her daughter, Jh’Manii Jackson, 8, and her daughter’s cousins, Jay’Onna Fitzpatrick, 6, and Trayvon Fitzpatrick, 9, who also spent time painting in the shelter and having some snacks provided at the event.

“We like doing new things,” Taneshia Jackson said. “They love art.”

They weren’t deterred by the weather, she said, because they have been to the park for an ice fishing event.

“It’s a really good experience,” Jh’Manii said as she painted a sunset. “I haven’t been here before (for Madison Mobile), and it’s really fun.”

Jay’Onna was painting a self-portrait by using one of the provided mirrors and said she paints when she can.

“When it’s dry, it looks good,” she said.

Trayvon, who was painting stripes in different colors, said he enjoyed making a couple of buttons at other stations.

The first Madison Mobile events were in the summer of 2021 after a delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaboration was conceived when MSCR staff was running programs at parks and saw other organizations offering their own activities.

Some groups like the Dane County Library Service, Madison Public Library and the DNR joined the collaboration later because of of COVID-19 restrictions.

Sinclair said the Fishmobile appearances at Mobile Madison are part of a larger effort to go to parks in Madison and Milwaukee to hold fishing clinics for children and adults through the Learn to Fish program. The program teaches casting, knot tying and even how to filet and cook the fish if the site allows that.

“The goal in general, and the goal in these clinics as well, is to recruit new anglers ... and, pun intended, kind of get them hooked on fishing (so they) continue to fish around Wisconsin ... potentially teaching others how to fish and recruiting others, trying spread the word about enjoying fishing in the state,” Sinclair said. “It is even better if (parents) learn at these clinics, too, because they can take their kids out and spend time with them.”

For more information on schedules for Mobile Madison partners, visit go.madison.com/mobilemadison. For specific information on the Fishmobile schedules and which dates require registration, go to go.madison.com/learntofish. Anglers ages 16 and older must have fishing licenses.

