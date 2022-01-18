DMV trying to help with school bus driver shortage, waives part of test

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is trying to make it easier for people to become school bus drivers amid a staffing shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that it is temporarily waiving a portion of the test for drivers to get their school bus license.
The part where test-takers have to identify under the hood engine components will be waived until March 31, the DMV said. Other areas of the test will remain.
DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said in a statement that the change allows those getting their licenses to focus on the testing requirements that are "critical to safety."
"WisDOT is taking every available opportunity to ease the strain on communities struggling to recruit drivers by removing barriers that might keep prospective drivers from applying," Boardman said.
Those who get school bus licenses under the temporary waiver can only operate school buses, not trucks, motor coaches or commercial vehicles.
The DMV also sent letters to nearly 1,000 former school bus drivers who let their license lapse, encouraging them to renew their license.
Boardman said the DMV wants to help address "the critical shortage of school bus drivers in Wisconsin" by supporting new and returning drivers.
