District: Madison West High has 'normal safety and security staffing levels' day after gun found

“I know an incident like this brings up legitimate concerns about school safety - concerns that I share,” Boran wrote. “We regularly prepare, train, and educate students and staff on how to respond to incidents like this, and I want to commend those who helped ensure that this serious situation was quickly and safely addressed.”

She added that proactive work to “build positive relationships with kids and encourage them to share information with us” is the most effective school safety work staff can do.

“Young people often know when friends and classmates have guns,” she wrote. “What they tell adults about what they know makes a huge difference in how we all keep each other safe.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.