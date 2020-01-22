District: Madison West High has 'normal safety and security staffing levels' day after gun found

West High School is “operating under normal safety and security staffing levels” Wednesday, one day after a student was arrested with a loaded handgun in his backpack.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that staff were operating with “heightened awareness" after finding the gun in 18-year-old Tyrese Williams’ backpack.
According to the Madison Police Department incident report, the school resource officer received information that a student possibly had a gun in the building in the morning. Along with staff, the SRO located the gun in the student’s backpack a little before 10 a.m. yesterday.
Williams was arrested for possession of a firearm in a school zone, a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. It’s also a “Level 5” in the district’s Behavior Education Plan, which includes a mandatory out of school suspension and recommendation for expulsion, along with “potential long-term removal from school.”
In an email to parents Tuesday, West principal Karen Boran wrote that MPD would handle the investigation and West administration would handle school consequences. She wrote that collaboration between West staff, MPD and the School Resource Officer “caused this situation to conclude smoothly and safely.”
“I know an incident like this brings up legitimate concerns about school safety - concerns that I share,” Boran wrote. “We regularly prepare, train, and educate students and staff on how to respond to incidents like this, and I want to commend those who helped ensure that this serious situation was quickly and safely addressed.”
She added that proactive work to “build positive relationships with kids and encourage them to share information with us” is the most effective school safety work staff can do.
“Young people often know when friends and classmates have guns,” she wrote. “What they tell adults about what they know makes a huge difference in how we all keep each other safe.”
