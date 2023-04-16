Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is a finalist for a job to lead Memphis schools despite announcing his retirement in February.
On their website, Memphis Shelby County Schools listed Jenkins as a finalist in their hunt for a new superintendent. He is one of three finalists for that post alongside the former superintendent for Boston schools and Memphis' current interim superintendent.
The Tennessee school district said it is pausing interviews with Jenkins and the other finalists pending further review of other candidates.
Jenkins will no longer lead Madison schools come July 28. In his retirement announcement, Jenkins said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family, particularly his 3-year-old grandson.
People are also reading…
The District's spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The District's first Black superintendent, Jenkins has helmed the city's schools since August 2020. In the nearly three years since, he led the District through the COVID-19 pandemic, budget issues, learning loss, staffing shortages and more.
On Monday night, the School Board is slated to consider naming an interim superintendent and hiring a consultant to help them find a new, permanent leader of Madison schools.
Fave 5: Education reporter Olivia Herken shares her favorites stories from 2022
Being back at the Wisconsin State Journal and in Madison has been a joy for me so far. And though I've only been back for a few months, that time has been filled with important stories in K-12 education.
From a busy school referendum cycle to fired principals, here are my top five stories from the year.
After weeks of trying to figure out why a Madison middle school principal was fired, he decided to tell us his side of the story.
Coming from a rural school district myself, it was interesting to dig into how relying on referendums may leave some schools behind.
Madison school custodians were on the front lines during COVID, but left out of support staff raises
Despite keeping schools safe at the peak of the pandemic, Madison custodians were left out of a $5 pay bump given to most support staff.
This was one of my first stories, and it was a warm welcome back to the community.
Cases of RSV and influenza cases have been increasing this season, mingling with COVID all at once — and hitting kids and families the hardest.