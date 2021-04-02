Despite expanded eligibility, UW receives few vaccines, encourages off-campus appointments

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 12,000 employees and students have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the news release.

"Let's hope at some point the state sees fit to give us enough to actually vaccinate our people, but I know a lot of people are going elsewhere, and everyone should, if they're eligible," Blank said at a University Committee meeting Monday. "Get it where you can."

UW-Madison is also offering special clinic hours, with language interpreters on site, to accommodate employees in select departments who work second and third shifts. The clinics will serve about 400 employees, many of whom are English second language.

Off-campus options include individual health care providers, many major pharmacy retailers and local clinics, such as SSM Health.