Data snapshot shows increase in fights at Madison high schools

The number of behavioral referrals for fighting at three of Madison's four main high schools increased sharply this September compared to the same month two years before, the last time the school year began with in-person instruction.
Forty-nine referrals for fighting were made in September 2021, compared to 28 during the same month in 2019. In addition to being the first full month of high school classes since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, September 2021 was also the first time in decades in which classrooms were full but Madison police no longer had an officer stationed at each of the schools.
Data released Monday in response to a public records request made Sept. 30 by the Wisconsin State Journal show referrals for fighting went from three to 11 at West and Memorial high schools and from seven to 12 at La Follette High School. The 15 referrals at East High School was the same for that month both years. Combined, the schools have about 7,500 students.
The newspaper had requested copies of the actual referrals tracked by a system the district uses to log behavior incidents and other student data, but district staff attorney Mankah Zama Mitchell instead provided a one-page summary with the total number of referrals at each school. Under the district's Behavior Education Plan, students caught fighting can get anything from a warning to expulsion, depending on the seriousness of the case.
Longer term, the number of students disciplined following fights in the district's high schools was up and down over the first two months of the school year over the last five years of in-person schooling, including a sharp increase this school year.
East High School experienced at least two large fights involving students during school hours, including one in mid-October and another in early November in which police used pepper spray. On Sept. 22, in an incident captured on bystander video, an East student was beaten in his classroom by two other students.
On Dec. 2, a La Follette student was arrested for allegedly having a loaded, stolen handgun in the school, and on Jan. 13, a 15-year-old special-needs student was beaten inside the school by three fellow students, according to police, who said the victim would require surgery to repair his teeth. Police as of Tuesday afternoon had not reported that the three believed responsible had been arrested, although a police spokesperson previously said police had probable cause to make arrests.
The School Board voted to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, from the four main high schools in June 2020. That decision came in the wake of George Floyd's murder and after years of protests at board meetings and other advocacy by the local far-left group Freedom Inc.
The board subsequently voted in February 2021 to adopt 16 recommendations from a district Safety and Security ad hoc committee, including one requiring debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to examine, among other things, "what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement."
The board is now mulling the creation of another committee to address school safety. Mitchell and District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
