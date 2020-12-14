 Skip to main content
Dane county public health department reverses course, says in-person learning can be safe
After ordering schools in August to conduct online-only instruction for most grades, Dane County's public health department on Monday said schools can safely reopen with safeguards and a phased approach that would allow more elementary schoolers to return to in-person learning first.

Citing research showing children are less likely to get COVID-19, "Public Health Madison and Dane County believes that schools can operate safely and effectively with strong infection-control measures in place."

— This story will be updated.

