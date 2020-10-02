Daily testing the key for 'drastically different' Big Ten football season

“In no way, shape or form is there a belief that testing is a vaccine,” McIntosh said. “Testing gives us the ability to practice and to compete in an environment that greatly reduces or eliminates the transmission of the disease, but it does not prevent the disease. For that we need our student athletes, our staff and our coaches to emphasize and make responsible decisions.”

Football is the first sport to have announced a concrete fall schedule and implemented daily testing. Although the conference has yet to finalize plans for other sports, Michael Moll, assistant athletic director for sports medicine, said testing plans will likely depend on the level of contact in each sport.

Moll said there have been no documented cases of transmission within a sports practice setting, which he attributes largely to socially distant practice plans during the summer. Basketball players, for instance, are not playing five-on-five, and football players were not practicing with any contact prior to this week.