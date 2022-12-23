Cross Plains custodian celebrates 58 years with Park School, and a lifetime on the land

CROSS PLAINS — For most of his 83 years, Mr. Peanuts has been raising something on a tract of land in Cross Plains.

During his childhood, his family grew corn, alfalfa and oats and raised cows.

For the past 58 years, though, Mr. Peanuts has been helping raise generations of kids there.

Peanuts, whose real name is Rodney Esser, is in his 58th year as custodian of Park Elementary School, which was built on the very land his family used to farm.

When the land's owner, Monroe Tubbs, sold the farm to the school district in 1964, Tubbs said Peanuts and the land were a package deal.

School custodian was not, initially, a job Peanuts was excited to take.

But then, he's been far more than a custodian. More, even, than a fixture at the school.

"Mr. Peanuts is the heartbeat of Park Elementary," Principal Brett Humphrey said. "He not only leads in ensuring the excellent condition of a beautiful school campus but even more importantly, he leads at Park because of his impact on the people at Park.

"He is someone who, for decades, has brought people together in a way that defines the word 'community.'"

About that name

The nickname "Peanuts" started because he was a relatively small child. But he coincidentally also really liked peanuts and often carried them in his pocket.

"So, then it went to Peanuts for forever. Until I started in school here, then the teachers thought it should be Mr. Peanuts," he said.

Peanuts loves being outside. He remembers biking from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School to help on the farm as a kid, making sure the cattle had water. He'd lead them from the hillside across the highway to the barn with ground-up corn on a hay wagon.

At first, then, Peanuts wasn't all that crazy about a job inside the school. He had been in the Army and was working for Standard Oil at the time. And he said the sale of the farm was an "instant depression" for him.

But the custodian job paid well (about $400 a month, which today would be about $3,841 a month), and he was able to maintain part of the farm across the highway for about 13 more years, which he said helped the transition.

Peanuts asked those around him for advice on whether he should take the job at the school, and they all encouraged him to do it. Tubbs had told Peanuts the reason he included him in the sale was because he saw how much Peanuts enjoyed helping others. And he still remembers the moment when his neighbor, the postmaster, told him, "By all means take it."

"They all said, 'That way you really never left the farm,'" Peanuts said.

More than a janitor

Peanuts is, by his own description, self-reliant. His training on the farm and in mechanics has helped him take care of more maintenance items than is expected of other janitors.

After a 1972 addition to the school, a problem with the roof caused a leak in the library. To prevent it from collapsing and causing major damage to the books, Peanuts draped plastic along the 80 feet of ceiling and drilled a hole in it with pebbles to weigh it down, allowing the water to funnel into buckets underneath.

Peanuts' roles have gone beyond mopping up floors or fixing leaks. He has become a leader and a mentor in the school.

He started a program several decades ago to help kids he thought needed extra support. He would hire them for the summer to help around the school and teach them maintenance skills. At the end of the summer, he would pay them and take them to the bank to show them how to open a savings account.

Back in 1992, in a Wisconsin State Journal story about the program, Peanuts said, "We see a need, and we go for it."

Peanuts is now in his third generation of students, which has included his two daughters, both of his grandchildren and his niece and nephew. He's seen multiple building additions to the Park School, including the most recent one in 2020 that added a commons area that overlooks the hillside where the cows used to graze.

When he started, the school was K-8 with 119 students. There are now 253 students and growing.

There was only one telephone in the principal's office his first year, and the principal was also the school's gym teacher. Today, Peanuts has to worry about secure entrances and undergoes crisis response and active shooter drills like other school staff.

Standing at the front doors of the school, pointing south through downtown Cross Plains and swarms of kids waiting to board the bus after school, it's hard to imagine Peanuts ever hesitated to join the Park community.

Happy birthday

By sheer happenstance, Peanuts spoke with the State Journal for this article on Dec. 9, his 83rd birthday.

Mr. Peanuts had clocked in at Park School around 5:45 a.m. He cleared the snow from the storm the night before, flipped the lights on and adjusted the temperatures in the classrooms.

His desk that day overflowed with homemade cards from the students, and in honor of him, many attended school that day in flannel shirts, Peanuts' typical uniform in the winter. Peanuts could barely make it through the hallway without someone stopping to wish him a happy birthday.

Many students at Park School come up and give Peanuts a hug when they see him, and almost all of them greet him.

On his birthday, while walking through the school, Peanuts saw a student who was having an outburst, pounding on the mats on the gym wall. He walked up and calmly deescalated the situation and carried on. Later at the bus pickup line, he ran out to return a hat a student had dropped in a hurry.

"It gives me a good feeling if I can do something to make somebody else's life a little easier and a little better and add quality to their life. And that happens on a daily basis here at school," he said.

Part of the community

Around Cross Plains, Mr. Peanuts is something of a celebrity.

He gets recognized at the gas station, grocery store, pharmacy or out to eat.

"It's interesting how many people I do not know, but they know me," Peanuts said.

A big part of Peanuts' life is music, which he said has helped him find himself.

He loves polka music in particular, and is close friends with musician Mollie B. The two have put on fundraising shows to support Park School, and in April 2024, they plan to host a concert to raise money for the entire district in celebration of his 60th year.

"The district wants to do something for me. I don't want that," Peanuts said. "What I want them to do is realize that I want to give something back, I just want to give something back to the kids. Because that's been my life."

When Humphrey moved from Arizona to Cross Plains to become principal of Park School over the summer, he said Peanuts was one of the first people he met.

Humphrey grew up on a farm in a small town outside of Eau Claire, but he and his family have lived in Phoenix for the last 16 years.

"This scared me to death moving back," Humphrey said. But Peanuts made the transition easier. They built a friendship that the principal described as a "blessing," bonding over stories from their farming days and love for polka.

"He drove me around the community. He introduced me to so many people," Humphrey said, which was necessary for his role as principal.

"I've learned that he offers timely and valuable wisdom, wit and humor to lighten any mood and offers authentic kindness to those in his presence and care," he said.

"He was sort of mentoring me, to be honest with you," Humphrey said. With Peanuts' help, Humphrey said, "It's starting to feel like home."

On Dec. 9, after school, Peanuts planned to continue his birthday celebration later that evening with board games and pizza with his family.

Tied to the land

After all these years, he doesn't forget his connection to the land. He keeps photos of the farm and displays old tools and dried plants from the farm in a shadowbox.

He said he wouldn't trade his time on the farm for anything, "because it's made me who I am. And I wouldn't trade me for anything right now."

"The experience I've had, I've used every one of those, whether it was a hardship or a great time, whatever it was, it has played into what I do here with kids and family members now," Peanuts said.

On top of being a member of the local Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Chamber of Commerce, Peanuts also operates a landscaping business after school, which he likes because it keeps him outside. He said he'll keep doing that until either his truck, tractor or he dies.

Peanuts said he is "proud and glad" he took the custodian job all those years ago.

When special-education teacher John Wozniczka started at Park School eight years ago, there was a big celebration for Peanuts in the gym for his 50th year.

"I naively asked somebody, 'Oh, is it his retirement party?'" Wozniczka said. "And they were like, 'No! Why would he retire? He's not a slacker.' And here we are at 58 and he's still going."

"He came with the land, he's going to go with the land," Wozniczka said.

When Peanuts hears remarks like that, he laughs. He said, "That's exactly right."