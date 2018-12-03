Cris Carusi, who first ran for a seat on the Madison School Board in 2017, has filed paperwork with the city clerk's office to run again for School Board this spring.
Carusi, who has been a district parent for more than a decade and was an active parent-teacher organization member, will seek to unseat incumbent School Board member Dean Loumos, who currently holds Seat 3.
Carusi's campaign filings were received by the clerk's office on Nov. 30, according to records. The filings included the registration of her campaign, the Committee to Elect Cris Carusi for School Board.
Loumos, as well as School Board members TJ Mertz, Seat 5, and James Howard, Seat 4, are all up for reelection this spring.
"I know Cris and think she is a strong advocate for our schools," Loumos told the Cap Times on Monday. "I anticipated that there would be others running and look forward to it. Democracy is better served this way."
The three incumbents all ran unopposed in the 2016 School Board races. The seven-person School Board's members serve three-year terms.
Carusi ran in the 2017 primary for Seat 6, which opened up after current mayoral candidate Michael Flores decided not to run for re-election. Carusi received 28.9 percent of the vote, but did not advance to the general election that featured GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow and the now-School Board member Kate Toews. Muldrow won the primary, while Toews won the general election.
Carusi works as the associate director for communications at the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was not immediately available for comment.
Candidates were able to circulate nomination papers starting Dec. 1. The deadline to file to run for School Board is Jan. 2, 2019.