COVID-19 drives surge in applications at UW medical school

Medical school applications are at an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the University of Wisconsin is no exception. In fact, it’s exceeding national trends.
The UW School of Medicine and Public Health saw a 26% increase in applications this year, compared to about 17% nationwide, according to the American College Application Service. The change is drastic: In past years, annual increases have been below 3%.
The pandemic’s effect has been twofold, said assistant dean of admissions Mary McSweeney. The first is simply practical: Many students’ gap-year plans have been canceled and are at home with fewer distractions and more generous application deadlines. And the process itself is cheaper, without the added costs like airfare and hotel fees while traveling for interviews.
The second is what people have been calling the “Fauci effect,” or more locally, the “Pothoff effect,” referring to UW Health’s chief quality officer. McSweeney said applicants have been inspired by evidence-based approaches to public health and health disparities, which have long been a priority at UW.
“We’ve always looked for students who have an interest beyond the immediate patient that they’re taking care of … students who have walked the walk and have been out there trying to address those issues,” McSweeney said. “Students who really demonstrate an interest in public health in their applications have always been considered more strongly by our admissions committee but i think that’s amplified this year.”
UW was the first school to integrate medicine with public health, and this focus is likely attributable to its higher than average increase in applications, McSweeney said. She called the national trend a “call to arms,” similar to past crises like 9/11, which inspired people to join the military.
Even in normal years, it is not uncommon to see significant life experiences affect an applicant’s decision to switch career paths, said Cassie Crifase, a second-year medical student who serves on the admissions committee. The pandemic has clearly been one of those events.
But she said what makes an applicant stand out is pretty consistent: compassion, empathy and strong communication skills, on top of the ability to handle a medical school workload.
“In the context of the pandemic, I would say it doesn’t change much, but the opportunity to demonstrate these characteristics are different,” Crifase said. “The applications that stand out the most to me now are the ones who are able to clearly discuss … how they are affected by the pandemic and how this relates to their underlying interests.”
Reading about people’s “remarkable” reactions to the pandemic, from volunteers to health literacy efforts, has been a small silver lining this year as she goes through virtual coursework herself, Crifase said.
As in any year, McSweeney said the school is focused on a holistic admissions process, meaning the committee looks at much more than just grades and test scores.
“You’d be surprised at the ingenuity of students out there delivering meals, transportation, etc. There’s a huge variety of ways they’ve found to serve their fellow human beings during this time of crisis,” McSweeney said. “We really take those experiences to heart.”
With applicants still vying for about the same number of available spots, the pandemic has made an already-cutthroat process exponentially more competitive. McSweeney said the school has “no intention” to increase its student body size, and UW accepted TK out of about TK applicants this year.
The school has also increased its makeup of students underrepresented in medicine from about 20% to 32% in recent years. This year, there were more applications from students underrepresented in medicine and a 40% increase in first-generation students.
“I can’t imagine it being more competitive than it already is, but undoubtedly my biggest piece of advice … is that we don’t know you at all. And we really want to,” Crifase said. “Don’t try to squash yourself into the mold of what you think a pre-med looks like. Do what you’re interested in and what captivates your attention and what brings you joy.”
