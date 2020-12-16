COVID-19 drives surge in applications at UW medical school

As in any year, McSweeney said the school is focused on a holistic admissions process, meaning the committee looks at much more than just grades and test scores.

“You’d be surprised at the ingenuity of students out there delivering meals, transportation, etc. There’s a huge variety of ways they’ve found to serve their fellow human beings during this time of crisis,” McSweeney said. “We really take those experiences to heart.”

With applicants still vying for about the same number of available spots, the pandemic has made an already-cutthroat process exponentially more competitive. McSweeney said the school has “no intention” to increase its student body size, and UW accepted TK out of about TK applicants this year.

The school has also increased its makeup of students underrepresented in medicine from about 20% to 32% in recent years. This year, there were more applications from students underrepresented in medicine and a 40% increase in first-generation students.

“I can’t imagine it being more competitive than it already is, but undoubtedly my biggest piece of advice … is that we don’t know you at all. And we really want to,” Crifase said. “Don’t try to squash yourself into the mold of what you think a pre-med looks like. Do what you’re interested in and what captivates your attention and what brings you joy.”

