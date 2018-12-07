David Blaska, a former Dane County Supervisor and conservative blogger, is getting back into local politics again.
Blaska announced in a blog post Thursday night that he will run for a seat on the Madison School Board this spring. He'll be running for Seat 3, which is currently held by Dean Loumos.
"I was happy to be done with local politics when I left the Dane County board a dozen years ago but I cannot ignore the current crisis in Madison’s public schools," Blaska wrote. "Someone must step up now, before it is too late!"
Loumos filed paperwork with the city clerk's office on Thursday to run for re-election. Loumos is already facing another challenger, Cris Carusi, who announced last week that she would also run for Seat 3.
Carusi declined to comment on Blaska's campaign announcement. Loumos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"I enter this race to offer a voice not being heard on Madison's school board," Blaska wrote. "I bear the message I am hearing from people like you that this nonsense must end!"
Blaska has frequently criticized members of Freedom Inc., the local social justice advocacy group that has spoken out at recent School Board meetings against the use of educational resource officers in the city's four comprehensive high schools.
Protests that broke out during the public comment period at the School Board's October meeting led to a vote to adjourn the meeting early. Blaska has lamented that some do not feel safe attending School Board meetings because of the "far-left mob."
Blaska in recent blog posts has called on Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to prosecute the the protesters who shut down the October meeting.
Blaska served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors from 1994 until 2006.