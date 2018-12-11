In an often tense work group meeting Monday night, Madison School District staff received pushback from some parents, teachers and School Board members over a controversial report on how to best allocate special education and behavioral health staff in the city’s public schools.
The School Board voted 4-3 in February to accept a staff recommendation to hire Education Resource Strategies, a Massachusetts nonprofit that consults with urban school districts on human resource allocations. The group was charged with evaluating the Madison Metropolitan School District’s needs for special education and Behavior Education Plan staff.
The vote to hire ERS, whose contract cost the district $100,000, was controversial in February. Its report, shared with board members at Monday’s meeting, was also met with heated discussions.
The ERS report called for using a weighted formula to determine how many special education staff a school receives based on the needs of the students who attend the school. The report also proposes connecting the allocation process to the overall special education budget.
District staff said the new weighted formula would help provide a more informed way of determining overall district-level needs.
Applying the new weighted formula to the current enrollment numbers would lead to an increase of 10 full-time teachers across the district, but eliminate three special education teachers at the middle school level.
“I am deeply, deeply concerned about the cut of around 3 FTE (full-time employees) in our middle schools,” Anna Moffit, a parent and former School Board member, said during the public comment period. “I work in middle schools across the district all the time and at almost every meeting I attend, the number one challenge is that parents and staff feel that there isn’t adequate support.”
Local disability rights advocate Joanne Juhnke agreed.
“The loss of any single teacher at any single school could be catastrophic,” said Juhnke, whose child attends Memorial High School. “The additions don’t seem to be strategic or go far enough, and subtractions at any level are entirely opposite of where the district needs to be going.”
Several teachers also criticized the report.
“One of my biggest problems with the ERS report is that it felt like there were gaps of experiences,” said Michael Jones, an eighth-grade special education teacher at Black Hawk Middle School. “I did not see child voice in that report. I did not see parent voice in that report.”
Though some student services staff were approached by ERS while they created this report, Jones said he wanted to see a larger majority of special education staff being part of the process.
“I saw a lot of top-down kind of feedback, which is fine, but I think if you’re talking about changing services and allocation in a building — to not go into the building is a huge mistake,” Jones said.
TJ Mertz and Nicki Vander Muelen, who comprised two of the three nay votes on the ERS hiring in February, also questioned the group’s findings.
“It is absolutely inexcusable that parents and students were not consulted in this process,” Mertz said. “I’ve heard people talk about how this (ERS report) is an internal process. This is public education. We have public processes, not internal processes.”
Vander Muelen also criticized the input process of the report.
“I worry about calling it a student-based system when we didn’t ask many students about how things work,” Vander Muelen said. “I miss that voice.”
John Harper, MMSD’s executive director for educational services, said 674 student services staff and 32 principals were surveyed by ERS. Some of the student services staff included special education teachers.
Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham stressed that the figures in the report were based on current enrollment data, and would not necessarily be the exact numbers once the new weighted formula is used in the future.
“We think (the new allocation model) is better than what we have,” Cheatham said. “Some schools might have gotten more than they were actually allocated for this year based on the needs of students. Some would have gotten a little less. We just want to show what would have happened under the current year’s numbers.”
Under the new formula, the district would also see an increase of six student services staff, which include school psychologists and social workers. Jay Affeldt, the MMSD director of student mental, physical and behavioral health, said that change would help the district meet the mental health needs of more students.
MMSD plans to pilot the new allocation formula in a subset of elementary, middle and high schools during the 2019-20 school year before rolling out the formula district-wide the following year. The district has not determined which schools would be a part of the pilot program.
The School Board will likely revisit the issue in January.