Employees of the Madison School District communications department complained in October that director Tim LeMonds routinely bullied and abused staff and others outside the department, especially female reporters and other district employees, according to documents released Friday by the school district.

"In writing this complaint, it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees," wrote communications department employees Ellie Herman, Brad Mackey and Mike Wetzel. "For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened."

While there had been some hope for a resolution over time, they wrote, "It is clear that Tim's attitude and actions toward his coworkers cannot be resolved — it is a deep, inherent belief that others are not worthy of basic respect. We do not feel Tim LeMonds is fit to work in our department."

LeMonds has denied the allegations and in a brief statement Friday said: “All allegations in the complaint of emotional abuse, bullying, unequal pay, and harassment on the basis of gender, and race or ethnicity were thoroughly investigated and determined to be without merit.”

LeMonds unsuccessfully sued to block the release of the records, saying the documents "would almost certainly subject Mr. LeMonds to unwarranted, unfair and irreversible public ridicule and gossip, negative public perception, and jeopardize his ability to credibly perform his duties as (the district’s) chief public spokesperson — especially since all of the accusations in the complaint were found to be without merit by (the district).”

The documents were released in response to open records requests, including one from WMTV (Channel 15) reporter Elizabeth Wadas. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford denied LeMond's request to block their release.

"Whether or not any of these allegations were found to have merit, the idea that there was ever any question about whether the public had a right to see this detailed complaint is frankly obnoxious," said Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders. "In my opinion, the provision of the law that allowed this document to be withheld for weeks pending hopeless legal maneuvering ought to be reconsidered."

According to the documents released Friday, LeMonds said in April 2022 during a Zoom meeting with Herman and Amy Knight, also from the communications staff, that Wadas was "quickly becoming the sleaziest journalist in Madison ... What a pig of a journalist."

In August, he told Knight, "I (expletive) hate Beth Beyer," who was the K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal at the time. In another instance in March 2022, the complaint states he admitted during a conference call that he bullied Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, saying, "I became unglued, and really railed into her, I mean full on yelling. She's an idiot. She clearly doesn't know what she's doing." Then he laughed, according to the complaint.

The district’s legal team and human resources department investigated the complaint, which included 11 interviews with LeMonds, the staff who filed the complaint and other staff, and a review of documents and recordings.

In December 2022, the district issued a formal letter finding the accusations against LeMonds to be “without merit” and decided no further action would be taken.

Messages left with Madison School Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and Madison School Board President Nichelle Nichols Friday were not immediately returned.

Pay inequity

In complaints filed on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, the group of communications employees, along with some former district employees, said they and others had been subjected to "years of emotional abuse and bullying" by LeMonds, along with "unequal pay, harassment on the basis of gender, and race or ethnicity" in violation of district policies.

In November 2021, according to the complaint, LeMonds asked Herman to temporarily oversee two high school attendance areas while the district worked on finding new employees in the new year, doubling her workload. In January, when new employees had not yet been hired, LeMonds told Herman on Zoom that she would receive a raise to match standard market rate, adding a month later that she would receive a salary increase and take a senior communications title.

When Herman hadn’t seen an increase in her pay by the following March, she asked for back pay for her extra workload. LeMonds told her the raise was coming “soon,” attributing the delay to HR being “so slow.” Herman then asked Human Resources for an update on May 13 and was told that same day there was no record of LeMonds requesting a raise or back pay for her.

In a text, LeMonds told Herman he was “both surprised and frankly disturbed” that she needed to "be patient" and wait until a new teacher contract was settled. Herman has been scared to inquire about the raise since "for fear of further backlash," the complaint said.

"We respectfully request a full review of the materials below, which up until now we have been too afraid to address to HR and MMSD administration due to a fear of additional retaliation by Mr. LeMonds," the group wrote. "In full honesty, we are still afraid, but have reached a breaking point due to the toll our mental, emotional and physical health have taken trying to address the issue ourselves."

The letter continues: "The consistent bullying and retaliation have created a disrespectful, toxic work environment that inhibits the efficacy of the district's communications department, one that we're unable to fix ourselves no matter how hard we work."

'Nasty' reporters

In a section of the complaint detailing LeMond’s interactions with local media and the district’s community partners, LeMonds frequently expressed his disdain toward certain reporters, all of them women.

On Oct. 6, 2022, he allegedly told members of the district’s communications department that there was “no way” he would respond to three interview requests from an unnamed reporter, described as a woman of color, because he “didn’t like her.” In that same meeting, he asked staff to share negative experiences with Beyer, whom he called “a horrible human being.”

Herman said she'd had only positive interactions with Beyer and attempted to defend her, to which LeMonds said, according to the complaint: "I basically told her editors we want her removed, I never want to work with her ever again. The bosses said we need to meet and mend our relationship, well, to me that was enough. I’m like, ‘screw her.’ And uh, that’s why Beth Beyer is gone, because we just weren’t working with her.”

In fact, Beyer left to take a congressional fellowship with the American Political Science Association in Washington, D.C., where she continues to work as a House committee staff member.

In a recording taken during an early August department retreat, according to the complaint, LeMonds complained of an “aggressive and nasty” local news media that he said declined to report on positive stories about the district.

Later that month, LeMonds told Beyer that reporters were not allowed to enter any schools on the first day of classes, claiming it was a district policy. However, a male reporter, Scott Girard with The Capital Times, was granted access to a school, along with a photographer, for student interviews and photographs inside the buildings.