Complaint: Gun found at West last week followed armed robbery on Saturday

The gun found in a West High School student's backpack last week had been used in an armed robbery over the prior weekend, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court Monday.

Tyrese Williams, 18, faces seven felony charges; six are for using the weapon during a planned drug purchase that Saturday and one for having the gun on school grounds Tuesday.

The complaint states West School Resource Officer Justin Creech located the weapon in Williams' backpack the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21, after the school's dean of students reported receiving information about the weekend incident "that involved a gun" and it was possible the student would have brought it to school.

Three days earlier, according to the complaint, Williams was in a car with two others planning to buy marijuana. According to those individuals, identified only by initials in the complaint, Williams stole a cell phone and backpack and attempted to steal the car, though he was unsuccessful.

