Complaint: Gun found at West last week followed armed robbery on Saturday

The gun found in a West High School student's backpack last week had been used in an armed robbery over the prior weekend, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court Monday.
Tyrese Williams, 18, faces seven felony charges; six are for using the weapon during a planned drug purchase that Saturday and one for having the gun on school grounds Tuesday.
The complaint states West School Resource Officer Justin Creech located the weapon in Williams' backpack the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21, after the school's dean of students reported receiving information about the weekend incident "that involved a gun" and it was possible the student would have brought it to school.
Three days earlier, according to the complaint, Williams was in a car with two others planning to buy marijuana. According to those individuals, identified only by initials in the complaint, Williams stole a cell phone and backpack and attempted to steal the car, though he was unsuccessful.
One of the victims suffered a panic attack during the incident, and both reported fearing for their life, the complaint states.
At school, Williams initially refused Creech's attempt to search his backpack, according to the report. Creech requested additional law enforcement presence and two Madison police officers responded.
Williams then provided the backpack to Creech, and told one of the other officers there was a gun inside. The complaint states Creech found a semi-automatic firearm in the laptop compartment of the backpack. The magazine was loaded but no rounds were housed within the chamber when the gun was found.
Williams faces two counts each of armed robbery with threat of force, felony intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment and one count of possession of a firearm on grounds of a school.
Williams was scheduled for an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.
