Community Schools initiative could expand by 2021-22 school year

According to a memo included with meeting materials, staff plans to update the board again in October or November of this year and ask the board to consider approving an expansion, which would begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Staff will review data this summer and “determine other schools that possess conditions ideal” for the Community Schools approach, the memo states. By June, they hope to answer the questions: Is it working? Have we achieved our metrics for success? And who is it working for?

The Community Schools initiative began with a $300,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation to explore the idea. MCF awarded a $1.1 million challenge grant to the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools in May 2018, with FMPS required to raise the same amount of money itself. According to a memo, it’s currently at $500,000 with just under four years until the Dec. 31, 2023, end of the grant.

The grant provides $220,000 each year toward the Community Schools program.

During the last round of expansion, 19 schools were invited to apply for the program and three ended up applying. During the initial implementation, 22 schools were identified as fits for the program and 10 applied.

