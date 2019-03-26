Shortly after a positive behavior coach at Whitehorse Middle School was caught up in an altercation with an 11-year-old girl that eventually led to his resignation, parents and educators met at the Boys & Girls Club to discuss how to move forward.
By releasing a document Tuesday that summarizes problems and solutions outlined by attendees of that meeting, organizers are hoping the kickstart action instead of continuing a cycle of more forums and discussions.
“I want this document to serve as a jumping-off point,” said Sabrina Madison, the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women and an organizer of that initial community meeting. “People often say ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do or where to be helpful.’ This document shows you what needs to be done.”
Volunteers at the Progress Center compiled responses from attendees of the meeting, which included a number of parents, educators, community members, elected officials and candidates for office from across Dane County. Organizers at the meeting initially said the responses would be included in an open letter to superintendents of all Dane County school districts.
But Madison said writing an open letter like several that have been penned previously about several incidents wouldn’t speak directly to black parents and students who need to be heard and supported when incidents like the one at Whitehorse, or the several instances where MMSD staff members used racial slurs in the classroom, happen.
“I felt like a lot of the letters that have come out, that are talking to the broader Madison community, give that feel that it’s sort of performative,” Madison said of those like MMSD Superintendent Jen Cheatham’s open letter last month. “You sit there saying ‘I should write a letter addressing this thing’ and when you read it … there were folks at the meeting saying there had to be (culturally competent) training for district employees. There were employees at the meeting who said they were promised training and never got it, and then (Cheatham’s letter) proposed having more training. Then the letter becomes performative. There’s an expectation to respond to an incident, because it’s this performance you have to do because this is your role and that’s just what you think it requires.”
Volunteers at the Progress Center said the compiling the many problems noted by attendees, from a lack of cultural understanding of black people to families not having the tools and institutional support to advocate for their students when issues arise, worse them down.
“This work is really heavy for black folks,” Madison said. “The broader community has to not only take opportunities to educate itself, but also take opportunities to shoulder some of the work.”
While MMSD has been exploring ways to combat racism in its schools amid also trying to find ways to combat a longstanding achievement gap between white students and minority students, Dane County schools still have a long way to go to gain the trust of many families, according to Madison.
“Black students and families have power. They have every right to demand black educators in schools, for example. They don’t have to just take it,” Madison said. “I also want black kids to know that we out here in the community hear them, and that they have every right to demand more of us.”
The desire for more accountability was a steady theme in the responses that attendees laid out last month.
“For systems, whether it’s the police, the DA, School Board folks, or superintendents, they need to get themselves out of their traditional spaces and start regularly having interactions where these kids live,” Madison said. “The community is asking the question of are (systems) working on behalf of black families or are you working to protect whiteness, and by default you serve black families in the process?”
MMSD schools are currently on spring break right now. But the rest of the school year will likely test how the district can respond to what Cheatham said in a speech last week as “a trying year.” Madison and attendees of the event are demanding and attempting to showcase how exactly to respond to what has been a trying year specifically for black families and students.
“This city will over-meet, over-forum, and over-discuss. I have lost count of the number of meetings, forums and discussions I’ve been invited to,” Madison said. “Invite me to the action-oriented meeting. Invite me to the budget meeting. This document isn’t a document that’s organized by an institution; it’s developed by community folks, educators, parents. It’s a small sample of everyone in this community that is proposing solutions to the problems they identified in the community.”