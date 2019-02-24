Just days after media reports surfaced of a Whitehorse Middle School staff member allegedly pushing an 11-year-old black girl and pulling her hair, parents and community members met Saturday morning to discuss how to move forward.
The standing-room-only meeting of 170 people at the Boys & Girls Club involved many black parents whose kids attend MMSD, as well as several teachers, mayoral and School Board candidates and other community members.
The goal of the meeting, which was closed to the public, was to push the Madison School District to address issues black parents and families face within the district.
“It was amazing to see so many people show up,” said Ruby Clay, the mother of a Hamilton middle school student whose teacher last fall used a racial slur. “I felt like they heard us.”
Clay and three other mothers opened the meeting by speaking about issues they have faced with MMSD. They said they have often lacked support in knowing what to do when traumatizing incidents happen and what resources and advocates are available to them, if any.
“It’s nothing new,” said Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Club and the Center for Progress often get calls from parents when they feel that they have nobody else supporting them through struggles with MMSD.
“There’s a lack of coordination in resources for parents to navigate, for parents to go into these meetings with advocates and support.”
Brandi Grayson, a co-founder of the Young, Gifted and Black Coalition spoke at the event, as did Sabrina Madison, founder of the Progress Center for Black Women. Johnson and Madison collected responses from attendees, which they intend to use to write open letters to superintendents of each school district in Dane County.
“We’re learning how to better hold the schools accountable,” Madison said. “I think the schools are realizing they are going to be held accountable every time we have conversations with them and that we’re going to be there fighting for each and every child.”
Madison noted that while high attendance at the event was encouraging, the district needs to take more concrete action.
“We had educators, administrators in the room that are willing to be a part of the discussion,” Madison said. “We have meetings, forums, work groups ... I think Madison has won the record for discussion
“But will people be willing to go from discussion today to be more involved? Yes, there are folks here; they talk to us. But how far are they willing to go to stay involved?”
Madison and Johnson said they met with Mikea Price, the mother of the Whitehorse student who was allegedly attacked at Whitehorse. They want to help support her family.
The Madison Police Department is still investigating the incident, which happened on Feb. 13. The teacher involved in the incident has been on administrative leave since the investigation started and will not return to Whitehorse, according to MMSD. The Madison teachers’ union is working with Rob Mueller-Owens, the staff member involved.
“What happened should never, ever happen in our schools,” Johnson said. “I also don’t want to rush to judgement to the facts coming out. But at the same time, we got to protect our kids, and make sure the right policies are in place to make sure our kids are not hurt.”
Johnson hopes the public can use incidents like this as teachable moments to understand how best to support students and families. Madison wants the district to be more responsive and ensure teachers are better trained.
“Some folks, for whatever reason, need to be pushed to change,” Madison said. “If it’s not directed by a larger system, they won’t change. If there’s no urgent push to change, then why change?”