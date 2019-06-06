Mentoring Positives, a mentoring program based in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood that is also known for its Off the Block salsa, expanded its support to struggling La Follette High School students this semester, and has seen encouraging results.
At a community event on Wednesday at the Spark Building on East Washington Avenue, Will Green, founder of Mentoring Positives, was joined by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other supporters who celebrated the completion of a pilot program that brought programming to 15 students at La Follette who were not on track to graduate.
“It’s a state of emergency out here,” said Green, who also coaches the girl’s varsity basketball team at the high school. “It’s a state of emergency for our kids and it hurts my heart that I gotta work with 11th and 12th graders that aren’t on track to graduate. They also are two or three years behind, and that’s not right.”
The students, which included juniors and seniors, received support from Mentoring Positives for several days a week at La Follette beginning in February. The program, which included smaller class settings, opportunities to connect with mentors in the community and gain work experience, is an important step in helping students in the Madison Metropolitan School District stay involved, Green and others said.
“When you walk our halls some days, you notice that kids are not connected. They aren’t in class and they’re not where they need to be,” said Molly Hayes, a student engagement coordinator at La Follette. “To see (students in Mentoring Positives) truly feel connected brings tears to my eyes because they didn’t feel connected prior and they are 11th and 12 graders. To be in a building for eight hours a day and not feel connected to something is heartbreaking.”
Alijah Scott, a junior at La Follette, said Mentoring Positives has given him a chance to reflect on what he wants to do with his life after he graduates, which he previously was not on track to do.
“Joining this program — not only did it put me in a for-sure spot of graduating, but it actually helped me realize the potential I have and what I can accomplish,” Alijah said. “It’s inspirational and better than normal classes because we have time to work on all types of homework from all of our classes. The staff are able to give out more individual care than teachers can because there’s so many students in a regular classroom.”
Alijah, who said he’s interested in working in the graphic design field once he graduates and eventually wants to start his own clothing line called Gifted, said he wished he could have gotten similar support during his freshman and sophomore years, when he often felt lost.
“In normal classes, I don’t feel like I fit in,” he said. “But in Mentoring Positives, I don’t really have to fit in because this is my environment and my workspace.”
Green founded Mentoring Positives in 2004 shortly after his mother died. His lifelong goal has been to reach kids in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood and find ways to connect them to opportunities.
Through Mentoring Positives, students have been able to work on a variety of different projects. One such project was developing their own salsa brand, Off the Block. Several of the students from La Follette will participate in a summer internship program run by Mentoring Positives and funded by the city, where they’ll be able to create and sell their own pizza.
Hayes and Green said students expressed greater confidence in themselves and their ability to succeed at the end of the pilot program. They said attendance rates improved and students earned more credits.
“We’ve seen some youth take ownership of their life … for me, I’ve seen how some kids have grown so much individually,” Green said. “And it’s a struggle sometimes because a lot of these kids are unmotivated, disengaged and don’t really understand the urgency of putting together a plan now and they’re learning to reflect on that and what they need to do in life.”
“(Mentoring Positives) is an amazing organization and they do really good work here in the community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m glad they are getting some city support and I’m eager to work with Will to see how we can expand the work he does for the betterment of the community.”
Green said he hopes to expand the pilot program so that it can reach students starting in September. He also wants to build capacity for the organization to work with students in eighth grade so mentorship can start well before students graduate from high school.
Though Mentoring Positives is a small organization, Green said he’s optimistic the group can raise money, recruit volunteers and expand its board of directors to expand the organization in Madison schools.
“Oftentimes, if it’s not the Urban League or the Boys and Girls Club, or not one of the big agencies, people don’t always come out behind it because it’s not as sexy,” Green said. “But people really need to help invest in small, grassroots organizations like ours because we know how to get at the heart of the work that needs to be done.”