College students and mental health counselors in Madison adapt to pandemic needs

Students have reported enjoying telehealth services as much as or even more than in-person services, she added.

“There were some growing pains there … but generally we were all pretty surprised at how well it ended up going and how receptive students were to it,” Cobb-Sheehan said. “Those weren’t necessarily things we expected right away. We thought maybe people would find it troublesome or that there would be tech issues, but actually it’s been really great so far.”

What’s on students’ minds?

Some of Joshua Schiffman’s students report concerns very specific to COVID-19, such as anxiety around catching and spreading the virus or a loved one becoming ill — but, for the most part, the pandemic has only changed the shape of already existing problems. A student who was already struggling financially lost a job; another student hoping to develop new relationships felt anxious about doing so through video calls or dating apps.

In response, the counselors themselves must adapt their counseling to offer realistic solutions. Schiffman, a Madison College counselor, can’t suggest reviewing the student’s job skills or other job prospects when there aren’t any available.