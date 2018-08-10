Wisconsin's state primary elections are less than a week away, and candidates for state governor and U.S. Senate are making a sprint to the finish line.
Keith Gilkes and Tonya Bjork are all too familiar with the ebbs and flows of election season: The two are seasoned political strategists on opposite sides of the aisle. Gilkes, a Republican, and Bjork, a Democrat, also happen to be good friends.
On this episode of the Cap Times Talks podcast, the two talk with state political reporter Jessie Opoien about their bipartisan friendship, their assessment of the race for governor and U.S. and the challenges facing their respective parties in 2018.
Here's our story about the conversation. Be sure to also check out the latest episode of Wedge Issues, which includes an interview with the Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers and a preview of primary Election Day.
Subscribe to the iTunes feed for the Cap Times Talks podcast here, and be sure to leave a review. Be sure to check out our other podcasts too: The Corner Table, the Cost of Opportunity, and Live from Cap Times Idea Fest.