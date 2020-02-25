Cap Times Talks podcast: One-on-one with Russ Feingold

Cap Times Talks brings you smart conversations about big topics in the city of Madison.
About 400 people filled the seats at the First Unitarian Society on Sunday evening to hear what Russ Feingold had to say. It's been 10 years since the former U.S. senator lost his seat when a Republican wave swept through Wisconsin, and Feingold's been busy.
He joined Cap Times associate editor John Nichols on stage to discuss his current work on biodiversity, his stint as a U.S. envoy to Africa, his take on 2020 presidential politics, and much more.
Listen to the live chat here:
