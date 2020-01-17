Cap Times Talks podcast: Madison's gentrifying neighborhoods

Cap Times Talks brings you smart conversations about big topics in the city of Madison.
The room was packed at the High Noon Saloon on Wednesday night as Cap Times Local Government Reporter Abigail Becker sat down with a housing analyst, a real estate developer, a south side resident and the coordinator of a homelessness prevention program to discuss the numbers — and the experiences — that show how our neighborhoods are changing. Their conversation touched on some tough issues — and some straightforward solutions.
The panel included Ananda Mirilli, chair of the Forward Community Investments board of directors and also a member of the Madison School Board; Anne Neujahr Morrison, a principal at New Year Investments and a shareholder at Urban Land Interests; Belinda Richardson, program coordinator at The Road Home Dane County; and Matt Wachter, the recently appointed director of the city’s Planning, Community and Economic Development Department.
