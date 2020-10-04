Cap Times Idea Fest: Rebecca Blank says UW is already proving skeptics wrong.

Despite working longer hours than she ever has as the University of Wisconsin-Madison reduced its COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said her to-do list for the fall semester is far from finished.
In a Cap Times Idea Fest interview with editor and publisher Paul Fanlund, Blank addressed each challenge, from pandemic response to racial diversity and equity, with one consistent priority: open and continued dialogue with students, local leaders and the community. There are “some really hard days,” but Blank said she has no intention of quitting the work or leaving the university any time soon.
“There are almost no parts of our operations that are running now in the same way they were last January and February,” Blank said. “Anyone who tells me universities aren’t nimble and they can’t change fast — I think we proved them wrong.”
Earlier in the semester, UW-Madison experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases that “far exceeded our expectations” and numbers at peer institutions. While the administration is still trying to analyze what happened, Blank said its response — from temporarily moving courses back online and quarantining students living in two residence halls — “did exactly what we wanted it to do.”
UW-Madison students’ positive test rates have stayed consistently under 3% for almost two weeks, with the latest seven-day average at 1.2%, according to the on-campus testing dashboard. Dane County has continued to see rates above 3%, and Wisconsin has the country’s third highest number of cases per capita.
Blank defended the values of in-person learning and the university’s testing regime, saying some other universities that report lower case counts may simply be testing less. She repeated administrators’ consistent claim that no positive cases have been linked to an in-person learning or research setting.
To continue an effective pandemic response, Blank said it is essential to foster collaboration with local officials. University administration has been at odds with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who called for a complete shift to in-person learning, a conflict that Blank called “incredibly sad.”
“There is no time when the university, the city and the county need to work more closely than right now. We need each other,” said Blank, emphasizing again that students would be based in Madison regardless of whether the university held in-person activities. “I’m very sorry that we’ve had this back-and-forth. It’s not helpful to anyone … Getting into a shouting match and fight about this is just incredibly counterproductive.
Also counterproductive, Blank said, are “non-negotiable demands” from students on university policy. Along with a national surge in protests this summer against police killings and violence, UW-Madison students have criticized the university’s pandemic response and called for improved racial diversity and equity policies. The student government recently passed a vote of no confidence in the UW Police Department.
“The main issue is to turn demands into conversations. You’ve got to be talking if you’re going to implement change,” Blank said. “There are some sets of demands that I get from student groups that are just non-starters and don’t make sense and we have to talk to them and get them to understand … But there are other things that we really can work on together.”
Some of these include more scholarships or increasing the number of students and faculty of color on campus. This year, the university admitted its highest number of incoming freshmen from underrepresented minority groups. Blank also said that, despite financial challenges, she refuses to reduce funding for programs like Targets of Opportunity, which has hired 30 faculty over the past two years who are traditionally underrepresented in their fields.
Blank defended the UWPD as one of the country’s most progressive and called for improving, not defunding it. And there is little chance of tearing down the statue of Abraham Lincoln, who should be contextualized instead of abolished, on Bascom Hall.
After initially expecting “the best financial year in decades," Blank said she is letting that hope go. COVID-19 has not only restricted short-term cash flow from Union buildings, sports and housing, but it has increased her frustrations about state budget cuts and UW-Madison’s inability to borrow funds.
Returning to Big Ten football, which will begin the weekend of Oct. 23, has reduced the athletic department's projected loss from fall sports from about $100 million to $60 million or $70 million. Blank called this the right decision, encouraging students to enjoy the season safely from home and refrain from social gatherings: “Every game is an away game.”
Though COVID-19’s financial toll will last a long time, Blank said UW-Madison has prioritized its commitment to research, which was the first in-person activity to return this summer. And the pandemic hasn’t only been a negative for the university: The chancellor said faculty have learned to adapt to online teaching and working in ways that will benefit education in the long-term.
Until it is safe to visit in person, Blank encouraged alumni and viewers to stay committed to the value of UW-Madison and higher education.
“Talk about the importance of the university, particularly with your state legislators in the budget year,” Blank said. “In this time of COVID, if you know people who are faculty or staff or students, this is a very anxious time … Just say to them, ‘Thank you and good job.’”
