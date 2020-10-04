Cap Times Idea Fest: Rebecca Blank says UW is already proving skeptics wrong.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is no time when the university, the city and the county need to work more closely than right now. We need each other,” said Blank, emphasizing again that students would be based in Madison regardless of whether the university held in-person activities. “I’m very sorry that we’ve had this back-and-forth. It’s not helpful to anyone … Getting into a shouting match and fight about this is just incredibly counterproductive.

Also counterproductive, Blank said, are “non-negotiable demands” from students on university policy. Along with a national surge in protests this summer against police killings and violence, UW-Madison students have criticized the university’s pandemic response and called for improved racial diversity and equity policies. The student government recently passed a vote of no confidence in the UW Police Department.

“The main issue is to turn demands into conversations. You’ve got to be talking if you’re going to implement change,” Blank said. “There are some sets of demands that I get from student groups that are just non-starters and don’t make sense and we have to talk to them and get them to understand … But there are other things that we really can work on together.”