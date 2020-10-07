Cap Times Idea Fest: How can Madison attract more professionals of color?

The panel was moderated by Dawn Crim, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. As one of the founders of the Madison Network of Black Professionals, Crim said professionals of color in Madison, especially young, single people, often struggle in predominantly white workspaces and ultimately leave the city. And even when they do successfully find community, the burden is often on them to seek it out, Crim said.

Esther Cepeda is still living this experience firsthand, as a freelance journalist and special education teacher new to the city. Cepeda said she still hasn’t found the communities, like a Mexican church or the perfect spot for carnitas, that feel like home, which the COVID-19 pandemic has only made more difficult.

The panelists shared their first experiences in the city — from the late 1990s for Crim to just last year for Cepeda — feeling like one of few people of color in Madison or their workplaces. Still, Cepeda said she plans to stay and that her move was motivated by the school district’s “phenomenal focus” on racial equity.