Campus chronicles: Two Madison profs make 'Collegeland' podcast about university life

Conversations with real people are the “fulcrum of each episode,” Levenstein said. Through interviews, instead of excess statistics or deep policy analysis, she hopes to highlight the variety of people beyond big-name universities, including on her own: “We don’t hear about these other kinds of campuses. We don’t hear their stories.”

In the sixth episode, “Collegeland” addressed food insecurity, which producer and UW-Madison PhD candidate Rachel Wilson said would hopefully combat the narrative of 18- to 22-year-old, privileged college students. The most recent, “Beyond the Land-Grab University,” includes an interview with a Native professor of forestry about how universities can redress their relationships with stolen land and Native tribes.

“I will genuinely think to myself, ‘What would my mom be interested in? What’s a way to get this across to someone like her, who’s invested in education as a person but doesn’t know a lot about higher ed?’” said Wilson, a first-generation college student. “(The land grant episode) was a really transformative interview. I would call them hidden stories. The best ones are the ones we feel aren't being told elsewhere.”