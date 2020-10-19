 Skip to main content
Cambridge Elementary closed for two days due to staff shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic
School book and apple, generic file photo
The Cambridge School District announced Sunday evening that Cambridge Elementary will be closed Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, due to staff shortage. 

The school will be closed to all students for both in-person and online classes, according to a statement released Sunday by Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay. 

Classes will be moved to an online-only format starting Wednesday, Oct. 21 until at least Nov. 2. 

The current method of instruction at Nikolay Middle School, Koshkonong Trails and Cambridge High School will not be effected. 

