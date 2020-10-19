Cambridge Elementary closed for two days due to staff shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Cambridge School District announced Sunday evening that Cambridge Elementary will be closed Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20, due to staff shortage.

The school will be closed to all students for both in-person and online classes, according to a statement released Sunday by Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay.

Classes will be moved to an online-only format starting Wednesday, Oct. 21 until at least Nov. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current method of instruction at Nikolay Middle School, Koshkonong Trails and Cambridge High School will not be effected.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.