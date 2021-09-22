Bumpy rollout for firm hired by state to conduct school-based COVID-19 testing

Jenn Jontry, a certified nursing assistant in the village of Butternut in Ashland County, said she applied online for a job with Covid Clinic in the last week of August and got a call five minutes later from a recruiter who offered her a job doing testing in the Butternut School District. Pay would be $18 an hour, plus a $4-per-hour "hero" differential for being a front-line medical worker.

Jontry said she was told she would start Sept. 1 and went through three days of online training with about 15 other people. But when Sept. 1 rolled around, she was told her start date had been pushed back, and calls and emails to her supervisor often went unanswered.

"Quite a few of us were like, 'I quit a job for this. I'm not working. When do I start?'" she said. "I was expecting to work and here I have no income." Jontry said she was later able to get her old job back.

Butternut School District administrator Joe Zirngibl said the district "had made the decision early that we were not going to do on-site testing" and is instead sending students and staff to an off-site clinic. He said the district had gotten a couple of messages from Covid Clinic about doing testing but had never indicated to the company that it wanted to use its services.