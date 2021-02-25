Budget breakdown: What is in Gov. Tony Evers' proposals for the UW?

Gov. Tony Evers delivered his $91 billion budget proposal last week, including $191 million in new investments in the University of Wisconsin System over the 2021-2023 biennium. Other recommendations include a student loan ombudsman office and increased grant money for all universities, including technical, nonprofit and tribal schools. Evers’ budget, lauded by interim UW System President Tommy Thompson and higher education advocates, is now headed to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. Here’s a breakdown of the governor’s proposals:
Wisconsin Technical College System
Evers proposed $36 million for technical colleges, double his $18 million allocation in the 2019-2021 biennium. WCTS includes 16 colleges statewide. Evers included an additional $100,000 for the acquisition of new firefighter certification software and services.
Evers also hopes to extend non-resident tuition exemptions that would make college more affordable to select students, including Native American tribal members, undocumented people and active-duty service members and their families in other states.
Financial aid, resources
The budget includes $34 million to the Higher Educational Aids Board to increase funding for the Wisconsin Grants financial aid program, about double what Evers recommended in his last budget. He allocated an additional $123,000 for the Minority Undergraduate Retention Grant.
If approved, another $345,500 would fund four full-time positions and the creation of an Office of Student Loan Ombudsman. The office would provide important information for loan borrowers and protect them through a Borrower Bill of Rights
UW System
Evers allocated $191 million for the UW System. His support for funding the tuition freeze is consistent with his 2019-2021 proposal, which proposed the same $50.4 million. But the other initiatives in this proposal are far more extensive: In addition to continued funding for student services and nursing and dental initiatives, he vastly expanded funding for agricultural research and positions. Here is a breakdown:
$89.4 million toward the tuition freeze and affordability
$50.4 million to fund a continued freeze on undergraduate tuition
$39 million to expand UW-Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Program promise to all System schools, which will cover tuition and segregated fees for students whose household incomes are $60,000 or less
$50 million toward student services and operations (Last biennium, Evers proposed $45 million for “capacity building initiatives,” which would advance student success and attainment, and student support services.)
$10 million in increased mental and behavioral student health services
$40 million in general program operations
$13 million toward research and the environment (Last biennium, Evers proposed about $4 million in funding for agriculture-related research and positions.)
$9 million for a freshwater collaborative that will provide student support, scholarships and faculty and staff recruitment in water research
$2 million for agriculture positions that improve research and expertise
$902,500 for a UW-Superior partnership addressing local environmental health issues
$730,000 for UW-Stevens Point’s Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology
$491,200 for State Laboratory of Hygiene funding to research soil health and environmental contaminants
$12.5 million in partnerships, programs and local community support
$120,000 in loan assistance for dentists in rural areas (consistent with last biennium)
$5 million in fellowships and loan assistance for students who commit to teach nursing at a System school (half of $10 million recommendation last biennium)
$5 million for a partnership between the System and the Department of Corrections to offer a baccalaureate degree program for incarcerated people
$1 million for foster youth programming at System schools
$600,000 for the UniverCity alliance, which addresses urban challenges in local communities
$457,200 to partially fund State Laboratory of Hygiene rental costs
$360,000 for a project that recovers and identifies veterans missing in action
Capital funding
The governor also recommended $1 billion in funding for UW System capital projects. $100 million will fund minor facilities projects to repair, renovate and replace infrastructure System-wide, including fire alarm and protection systems at UW-Madison. Another $31 million will upgrade classrooms and labs System-wide.
The remainder of funding will go toward individual projects at System schools, including the following at UW-Madison:
$88 million to construct a new history department and nine other ethnic studies department within the College of Letters and Sciences. This will consolidate spaces currently spread out across eight different facilities. The project will demolish Davis and Bayliss Halls, and the university will make up for lost housing capacity in other existing residence halls.
$73 million to replace thermal, electrical and sewer utilities along Engineering Drive and in Engineering Mall
$26 million to restore Music Hall
$6.8 million to create a new art lofts facility for the School of Education’s art department
$4 million to upgrade thermal and steam utilities on the south end of campus