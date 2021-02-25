Budget breakdown: What is in Gov. Tony Evers' proposals for the UW?

Financial aid, resources

The budget includes $34 million to the Higher Educational Aids Board to increase funding for the Wisconsin Grants financial aid program, about double what Evers recommended in his last budget. He allocated an additional $123,000 for the Minority Undergraduate Retention Grant.

If approved, another $345,500 would fund four full-time positions and the creation of an Office of Student Loan Ombudsman. The office would provide important information for loan borrowers and protect them through a Borrower Bill of Rights

UW System

Evers allocated $191 million for the UW System. His support for funding the tuition freeze is consistent with his 2019-2021 proposal, which proposed the same $50.4 million. But the other initiatives in this proposal are far more extensive: In addition to continued funding for student services and nursing and dental initiatives, he vastly expanded funding for agricultural research and positions. Here is a breakdown:

$89.4 million toward the tuition freeze and affordability