Bright Ideas 2020: Teach students about UN's Sustainable Development Goals

Bright Ideas are back! Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and people who are doing interesting things share their bright ideas for 2020 with the Cap Times. Find them posted here throughout the week and in print on Jan. 8.

In 2015, the United Nations (UN) established The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as a followup to the Millennium Development Goals. To quote its preamble, “this Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet, and prosperity.” It includes seventeen goals (known as the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs) each of which has a number of specific targets. The goals address issues including ending poverty and hunger, achieving gender equality, protecting the environment, and promoting peace.

We hear a lot about the SDGs from international organizations and other countries, but for some reason, they receive little, if any, attention in the U.S. We can change that in 2020.

In addition to the UN and its various agencies, schools and businesses play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the agenda. We can begin the process by educating students and employees about sustainable development and the SDGs.