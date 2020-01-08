Bright Ideas 2020: Help the new citywide Black Student Union make Madison better by listening to us

Bright Ideas are back! Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and people who are doing interesting things share their bright ideas for 2020 with the Cap Times. Find them posted here throughout the week and in print on Jan. 8.

When I graduate from Madison West this June, it’ll be time for me to leave this city that is among the worst in the world for black people.

But before I go, I and a few others around the Madison School District hope to leave a legacy that can change that reputation and reality. We’re starting a citywide Black Student Union, bringing black voices from around the district together to start the hard conversations we all need to have.

Every generation has the power to change something in the world that was bad, and this is our best shot. That means bringing together all of Madison’s communities, getting to know each other and breaking down the ignorance that often leads to racism. The first step is creating an environment to bring everybody together and learn to become comfortable with each other.

