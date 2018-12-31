For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
Students of color need a program that is 100 percent committed to their excellence. Along with Madison School and Community Recreation, we created Scholars of Excellence, which started earlier this school year. It fosters a community of self-growth, acceptance, high expectations and accountability rooted in a place of love for 25 black and Latino students at Cherokee Heights Middle School.
Students in Scholars of Excellence have varying degrees of challenges in school. Within the first half of the school year, students have seen a steady improvement in both academics and behavior. More importantly, they have created a space where these scholars can thrive.
Like Scholars of Excellence, we need to be dedicated to teaching our black and brown students to celebrate the beauty and dopeness of being a person of color, despite what society might say. Adults can only push students to go places where they truly believe they are capable of going.
We want all of our students to be college, community and career ready, but our students need more targeted support to help conquer the complex barriers life has thrown at them outside of the classroom. We believe all of our Scholars of Excellence are college-bound. Students of color in MMSD face an uphill battle and need adults who will fight for them and with them so they get the education that they deserve. Scholars of Excellence focuses on building self-value in our students by forming a small village of support and encouragement along with their parents. We need more collaboration and individualized support if Madison is ever going to make a dent in the longstanding achievement gap. Adults need to say yes, you can reach your goals when the statistics say no.