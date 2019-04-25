Madison police arrested a 16-year-old boy at La Follette High School on Wednesday morning after a girl told MPD the boy had groped her repeatedly over the course of several weeks in February.
The incidents occurred in multiple areas of the school, the girl told police. The student, 15, said she suffered pain and soreness from several incidents and became fearful of attending classes after the incidents. There were several times where she did not attend classes because of that fear.
The boy was arrested on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Wednesday's report is the second publicly reported sexual assault to have occurred at a Madison high school. On April 10, two boys at Madison East High School were arrested after allegedly raping a girl inside a bathroom after school.
"Rape culture, which allows sexual violence to be normalized, minimized, or excused, has no place in or outside of our schools, here or anywhere," Superintendent Jen Cheatham said in a letter to families last week after students and staff at East urged the district to do more to address the incident at the school. "We have to teach about it, we have to learn to recognize it, we have to disrupt it, and more important, we’ve got to replace it with a culture of consent, which is about valuing and respecting one another."
The Rape Crisis Center had partnered with East to provide healing circles. On Friday, a day where most of Madison Metropolitan School District staff will have a scheduled professional development day, the RCC will facilitate restorative circles with East staff.