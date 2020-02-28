Black Student Unions expanding to Madison middle schools

“They came to the conclusion with enough information … that maybe this word wasn’t the best word for them to use.”

She said that starting up the new groups will “take us into next semester to develop an understanding of what’s required in each school.”

“Each school requires different things,” she said. “It takes time to build relationships, not just with the students but the staff as well. It really is a collaborative effort to ensure that the program is successful and that the kids are engaged.”

Cole wrote that continuing the BSU is “vital” at Sherman.

“It is important that we offer this space and make inclusion a priority for our students,” he wrote. “Not only should (we) make sure they feel included but also we should make sure they have the tools, self confidence and wherewithal to thrive.”

Grayson said she hopes to see BSUs at every level of Madison schools soon, but wanted to focus on middle schools for now because some lacked any programming specific to black students. She’s hopeful that the BSUs can be part of the solution to the ongoing racial opportunity gap between white and black students in Madison schools.

“When kids value themselves, they care about what happens tomorrow and they care about consequences of their behaviors and consequences of their action or inaction,” Grayson said. “Ultimately, encouraging our kids to be critical thinkers will help them create a different reality from what the trajectory is based on the educational gap.”

