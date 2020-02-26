Black Panthers founder Bobby Seale addresses students at Madison College

“We all had full time jobs and Huey Newton was in law school at the time,” Seale said, “so it wasn’t like we did this every day. We maybe went on those patrols five or six times. Our feeling was if you shoot at us, we’d shoot back at you. But we never went out to have a shootout with police. That wasn’t our purpose. Our purpose was organizing the community.”

In addition to their confrontational tactics, in 1969 the Black Panthers organized community breakfasts for kids. Seale said the program was controversial at the time because people saw that kids were being educated by the Black Panthers.

J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI at the time, said that the program was “potentially the greatest threat to efforts by authorities to neutralize the Black Panther Party and destroy what it stands for.”