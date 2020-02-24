Black community leaders share concerns about Madison School District's superintendent hire, call process ‘flawed, incomplete’

A letter signed by 13 black community leaders in Madison expresses concerns about the Madison Metropolitan School District’s hiring of Matthew Gutiérrez to be its next superintendent.
The concerns include how much larger and more diverse MMSD is than Gutiérrez’s current Seguin Independent School District in Texas, student performance scores in Seguin and a “flawed, incomplete” process that “lacked substantive input from the Black Community.”
“We are dissatisfied with the process and how the input of the Black Community was minimized, if considered at all,” the letter reads. “Given the differences between Madison and Seguin, we expected a greater and broader background of experience, skills and abilities that would move the Madison District further in cultural competency, social justice, and academic outcomes for black students.
"Dr. Gutiérrez is woefully lacking in all of these categories."
The signers are Pastors Alex Gee, Marcus Allen and Joseph Baring; Kaleem Caire, Ruben Anthony, Teresa Sanders, Vanessa McDowell, Carola Gaines, Yolanda Shelton Morris, John Odom, Kirbie Mack, Greg Jones and Ray Allen.
The letter was emailed to the School Board Thursday.
MMSD announced Gutiérrez as its hire Jan. 24. He was one of three finalists who visited the district last month to meet with community leaders and hold a public forum. The interviews included closed sessions with the School Board and with some minority community leaders.
During the press conference announcing his hire, School Board president Gloria Reyes said it was a “unanimous decision” of the board to hire Gutiérrez during a Jan. 17 closed session meeting pending contract negotiations.
“Whoever the choice, there will be those who with good intention say our selection wasn’t their first choice," Reyes said at the press conference. "This is the kind of passion toward education that makes our community strong and we are thankful for that.”
Reyes reiterated that appreciation of "undeniable passion" and interest in the schools in a letter of response to the leaders that was sent to the Cap Times Monday afternoon by MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds. In it, she called the hiring process “the most transparent and community involved hiring process ever undertaken by MMSD,” pointing to community involvement in creating the leadership profile that guided the board in its choice.
“The board is confident in its decision, and along with our community is excited to support Dr. Gutiérrez, as he begins to help write the next chapter of the MMSD story,” the letter stated. “We hope that through a focus on what matters to us most, our students, that the next chapter will be one of unity, written by many authors in the spirit of solidarity.”
Gutiérrez is expected to begin here June 1 and will visit the district again in early March to meet more people.
The letter from community leaders requests a meeting with Gutiérrez during his visit “to address issues contained in this letter, present action plans for future engagement by the Black community, and to better understand his goals and objectives in meeting the Black community’s concerns.”
Those specific concerns include how the demographics of Seguin — 71% Latinx, 23% white, 5% black, 1% two or more races and less than 1% Asian — are much different than Madison, with 43% white students, 21% Latinx, 18% black, 9% Asian and 9% two or more races. The authors write Gutiérrez’s answers during an interview with minority community leaders showed “a lack of familiarity with our issues and he showed neither an understanding nor past experience in addressing the widest Black/White achievement gap in the United States.”
“Dr. Gutiérrez’s background and experience do not satisfy the Black community’s expectation to address the scope of issues facing the Madison District’s challenge for improved educational outcomes for all students,” they wrote. “There is a significant lack of confidence demonstrated by the Black community in his answers to our questions in the meeting held prior to his public meeting.”
Reyes encouraged the community leaders to “join together, unified for students, and set aside those mechanisms that divide us for those that bring us together as a community.”
“As is with most larger districts, we are replete with distancing mechanisms and labels that serve to divide us,” Reyes wrote. “This is not a time of division, particularly when considering that MMSD is making history in hiring the first superintendent of color as its leader.
“It is through a unified approach of keeping students at the center of everything we do, we will be able to ensure that every school in our district is a place where all students thrive,” she added later in the letter.
The community leaders wrote that they supported hiring fellow finalist Eric Thomas, who was until recently the Chief Turnaround Officer for the Georgia State Board of Education. His office was recently audited amid allegations of discrimination and the day after his visit to Madison, he resigned from his position in Georgia.
“While the Board selected the three finalists, it is our position that Dr. Thomas’ vision was inspirational, his achievements in improving schools were outstanding, and his experience in a large educational environment was exceptional and needed in the Madison District,” they wrote.
