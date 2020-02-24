Black community leaders share concerns about Madison School District's superintendent hire, call process ‘flawed, incomplete’

The letter was emailed to the School Board Thursday.

MMSD announced Gutiérrez as its hire Jan. 24. He was one of three finalists who visited the district last month to meet with community leaders and hold a public forum. The interviews included closed sessions with the School Board and with some minority community leaders.

During the press conference announcing his hire, School Board president Gloria Reyes said it was a “unanimous decision” of the board to hire Gutiérrez during a Jan. 17 closed session meeting pending contract negotiations.

“Whoever the choice, there will be those who with good intention say our selection wasn’t their first choice," Reyes said at the press conference. "This is the kind of passion toward education that makes our community strong and we are thankful for that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reyes reiterated that appreciation of "undeniable passion" and interest in the schools in a letter of response to the leaders that was sent to the Cap Times Monday afternoon by MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds. In it, she called the hiring process “the most transparent and community involved hiring process ever undertaken by MMSD,” pointing to community involvement in creating the leadership profile that guided the board in its choice.