Balancing risks and rewards of returning to school

While online learning allows for more social distancing, it also comes with its own risks and hurdles. Many families have limited access to computers and internet. School is a vital source of meals for kids with food insecurities. There may be safety and security issues at home. The summer gave schools and communities more time to address these issues, but they won’t all be resolved. For families facing these issues, I recommend reaching out to your school now. They may be able to help connect you with resources.

Children also have different learning styles. Many need in-person instruction, classroom structure and real time interaction with their teachers and friends. It can be difficult for parents to fill that role. Most do not have the skill set for teaching a variety of topics. And many parents are also adapting to changes in their own jobs. Consider partnering with another family with similar age children to maximize learning opportunities and allow for socialization. It’s important that the families commit to safe practices but having a small, dependable circle can be helpful for parents and kids.

I also recommend supplementing online classes with experiential learning. Take a hike, break out the art supplies or race around the block for an impromptu gym class. Get creative with family time to give everyone a break from screens. It could be a boost to parents’ mental health, too.

Regardless of whether school is in person or online, make sure your child is still having a back-to-school visit with their doctor. Staying up to date on vaccinations and overall well-being, including mental health, is more important than ever.

Dr. Derek Clevidence is a family medicine physician at the UnityPoint Health-Meriter Monona Clinic, where he cares for patients of all ages. He also serves as regional vice president and medical director of UnityPoint Health-Meriter clinics. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, working out, reading, fishing and astronomy.