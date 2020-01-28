Badger Rock Middle School gets five-year charter renewal

Badger Rock Middle School has another five years as a charter school in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Principal Hong Tran jumped from his seat at the School Board's 4 to 2 vote Monday, screaming "Yes!" amid applause from other supporters around him in the audience.
The project-based, environmentally focused school is housed in the same facility as the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center off of Rimrock Road, space the district leases for $67,100 a year. Opened in 2011, it is one of two district-contracted charters in MMSD along with Nuestro Mundo Elementary School.
The School Board approved the new charter Monday night for five years, the maximum allowed by district policy. The vote followed more than a dozen staff, students and parents speaking in favor of the five-year renewal during the public comment portion of the meeting.
"We have an opportunity right now to invest in Badger Rock in a way that allows it to be successful in the long term," said board member Ali Muldrow, who voted in favor.
Board members Savion Castro, Ananda Mirilli and Nicki Vander Meulen joined Muldrow in voting in favor of the proposal, with Gloria Reyes and Kate Toews supporting a shorter agreement. Cris Carusi recused herself because of a personal conflict.
The approval came despite interim superintendent Jane Belmore's recommendation that the board approve a two-year charter renewal with a third-year option if the school met its enrollment targets and continued academic growth. Belmore wrote in a memo “the administration remains concerned about the fiscal viability of BRMS in the long term due to persistent lack of meeting enrollment levels.”
“As a district we are committed to being good stewards of our taxpayers’ funding as well as trying innovative approaches that may be of significant benefit to our students,” Belmore wrote. “The data presented here shows that, at best, our students at BRMS are seeing similar levels of success as our students in traditional middle schools.”
The school has 94 students this year, according to Belmore's memo, falling short of the 120 required by the 2017 agreement. An initial review by MMSD staff found seven criteria in which the school “fails to meet expectations,” but after further review and changes by the BRMS governance team, the enrollment is the only failure area that remains.
The charter renewal application points out the increases in enrollment each of the past three years since principal Tran began at the school. The school accepts students from around the district, but its contract had required 80% of its enrollees to come from the Sennett attendance area.
The school requested to lower that to 60%, which the board approved Monday. The enrollment target remains at 120, and the district is providing broader allowances for bus transportation than it had previously to help the school meet that goal.
Data from the district shows that although the school’s academic growth rates are good, it still has a smaller percentage of students performing at grade level than the district’s traditional attendance-area middle schools. The school acknowledges this in its charter application, listing ideas like refining the project process “to better accommodate varying levels” of ability and interest, continuing staff professional development in project-based learning and promoting collaboration between academic staff and the farmer-in-residence.
“BRMS will implement a wide range of strategies aimed at increasing proficiency based on our root cause analysis of our data and the goals we have set for ourselves in our charter,” the application states. “We will also visit other schools that have had success using a similar environmental model to foster further innovation within BRMS. We will maintain our commitment to the co-teaching model while deepening our skills to delivering targeted literacy and math instruction to the students who need intervention.”
The district found closing the school would save $587,747 in the 2020-21 school year, increasing each year over the next five years. Belmore said Monday finances were part of the administration’s recommendation.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are in the process of a tight budgetary planning process,” she said. “The recommendation that comes has both financial and programming factors that play a role in the administration’s thoughts with this.”
Both Toews and Reyes supported Belmore's recommendation, and said they liked some of what they saw at the school but wanted to give the board another chance to evaluate progress sooner than five years.
"I want to be able to see a progression and a balanced process and a review," Reyes said. "Continue the good work, but why does it have to be five or nothing? Given the data, given what we have in front of us, I don’t think that’s fair for us to be expecting to do five or nothing.”
Mirilli, though, called it a "moral dilemma" in voting on a school that "was neglected by a former body of leadership."
"It’s about investing in the people that have done an immeasurable amount of volunteer hours to make sure they respond to all of our questions, show in multiple ways the data of their school and highlight that black brilliance is not using the same tools of measurement," she said.
Support for the school
Sarah Karlson, the farm manager and garden educator at Badger Rock, said during public comment Monday the school deserved a five-year charter renewal.
“I know what we are doing is working because students keep coming back after they graduate,” she said. “We need five years to continue building and deepening the work that we do.”
Badger Rock counselor Jamie Ames echoed that sentiment, and asked board members to consider how many black students the school serves, given the district’s strategic plan goal of Black Excellence. About 25% of the student body at BRMS is black.
Ames said anything less than five years would require time and emotional energy to put toward another renewal and serve as “a barrier to Badger Rock staff’s ability to give these amazing children the full, amazing educational experience they deserve.”
“If the board does not vote for a full five-year renewal of Badger Rock’s charter, it will be further evidence that the district’s cry for Black Excellence is nothing more than lip service,” Ames said.
Angie Hicks, who was the principal in the school’s first year and remains the principal at Wright Middle School, said the district did not set the school up for success in its early years, but it has developed a strong community since and deserved a five-year renewal.
“If we’re going to allow charters to come, we also need to support them in the work,” Hicks said. “What will happen if they are not given that five years is the focus will be on trying to write the charter rather than doing the work.”
Sixth-grader Henry Forehand spoke specifically about the gardening work and his relationships with teachers in asking the board to approve a new five-year charter agreement.
"Badger Rock is special to me," Henry said. "If Badger Rock keeps their charter I think that Mr. Tran could do many other great things as the principal of Badger Rock."
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.