Badger Rock Middle School gets five-year charter renewal

“I know what we are doing is working because students keep coming back after they graduate,” she said. “We need five years to continue building and deepening the work that we do.”

Badger Rock counselor Jamie Ames echoed that sentiment, and asked board members to consider how many black students the school serves, given the district’s strategic plan goal of Black Excellence. About 25% of the student body at BRMS is black.

Ames said anything less than five years would require time and emotional energy to put toward another renewal and serve as “a barrier to Badger Rock staff’s ability to give these amazing children the full, amazing educational experience they deserve.”

“If the board does not vote for a full five-year renewal of Badger Rock’s charter, it will be further evidence that the district’s cry for Black Excellence is nothing more than lip service,” Ames said.

Angie Hicks, who was the principal in the school’s first year and remains the principal at Wright Middle School, said the district did not set the school up for success in its early years, but it has developed a strong community since and deserved a five-year renewal.