Back on campus, UW students make up a quarter of Dane County COVID cases

PHMDC communications supervisor Sarah Mattes confirmed in an email that cases are expected to increase with the beginning of the semester, adding that “this is still a cause for concern.”

A UW-Madison spokeswoman did not respond Friday afternoon to request for comment.

According to data on on-campus tests only, Thursday marked three consecutive days of a positive student test rate over 3% since Sept. 1 — 3.1%, 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Now, the cumulative rate since Aug. 7, when UHS first launched testing, sits at 2%, slightly higher than Dane County numbers.

Conversely, only 0.3% of employees, or five total, have tested positive.

Forty-seven percent of all Dane County cases during the 14-day period were under the age of 25. Of those, 84% were between 18- and 24-years-old, according to the PHMDC report.

“As we head into the holiday weekend it is really important for people to avoid gathering and wear masks when leaving home,” Mattes said. “People’s actions will determine when the curve will level off, we are the ones that spread the virus and we all have to rely on each other to contain spread.”