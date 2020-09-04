Back on campus, UW students make up a quarter of Dane County COVID cases

At the close of their first week back on campus, University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff now make up one quarter of positive COVID-19 cases in Dane County.
Public Health Madison and Dane County reported Thursday that 163 UW-Madison students and eight staff tested positive for COVID-19 during the latter 14-day period of August, making up 27% of total cases in the county. If the university’s total number of students, faculty and staff were hypothetically all on campus, they would represent about 12% of the county’s population, according to the report.
Over half of the tests were conducted by University Health Services, which offers free and unlimited testing for members of the campus community. People can be tested on an appointment basis at Henry Mall, located between University Avenue and Linden Drive, while students living in residence halls are required to be tested upon arrival on campus and regularly throughout the semester, with additional testing locations.
In a blog post Aug. 26, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said more positive case numbers will rise when students return to campus, simply due to increased testing.
“This will be particularly noticeable when we do mandatory testing of the approximately 6,500 students arriving at residence halls this week,” Blank wrote. “But this also means that we are identifying and isolating positive cases before they have a chance to spread.”
PHMDC communications supervisor Sarah Mattes confirmed in an email that cases are expected to increase with the beginning of the semester, adding that “this is still a cause for concern.”
A UW-Madison spokeswoman did not respond Friday afternoon to request for comment.
According to data on on-campus tests only, Thursday marked three consecutive days of a positive student test rate over 3% since Sept. 1 — 3.1%, 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Now, the cumulative rate since Aug. 7, when UHS first launched testing, sits at 2%, slightly higher than Dane County numbers.
Conversely, only 0.3% of employees, or five total, have tested positive.
Forty-seven percent of all Dane County cases during the 14-day period were under the age of 25. Of those, 84% were between 18- and 24-years-old, according to the PHMDC report.
“As we head into the holiday weekend it is really important for people to avoid gathering and wear masks when leaving home,” Mattes said. “People’s actions will determine when the curve will level off, we are the ones that spread the virus and we all have to rely on each other to contain spread.”
People in the 18- to 34-year-old age groups also have more confirmed cases in the state of Wisconsin than any other age group, according to new data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday. The DHS found through interviews that these age groups were more likely to engage in risky behaviors, such as not wearing masks or attending social gatherings without staying at least six feet apart.
As of Sept. 3, 20 students are in on-campus quarantine and 25 are in on-campus isolation. Quarantine refers to students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, while isolation refers to students who have tested positive, and both groups are able to stay in allocated universities facilities or leave campus and return to their homes.
