ATC founder, UW Regent Jose Delgado dies

University of Wisconsin Regent José Delgado died Sunday. In addition to his service in higher education, Delgado was a lifelong engineer and, most notably, founder of American Transmission Company.

In a news release Monday, UW System interim President Tommy Thompson and Board of Regents President Andrew Petersen called Delgado a “Wisconsin leader.”

“Delgado was a champion of higher education as a way to improve lives and communities in Wisconsin while holding the UW System accountable,” Thompson and Petersen said. “He was continually looking for ways to stay involved in his community and his state. We will all miss his charm and grace at our meetings and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Delgado to the Board of Regents in 2014, and his term was set to expire in May.

Delgado graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University and a master’s degree in business administration from UW-Milwaukee. He spent nearly three decades at Wisconsin Electric Power Company before founding ATC in 2000.

He was ATC’s first president and CEO, leading the first multi-state utility in the nation focused solely on transmitting energy. ATC currently serves Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois.

