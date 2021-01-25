At UW symposium, author Isabel Wilkerson honors MLK legacy, talks 'Caste' book

In her latest book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson details a moment from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s trip to India in 1959, when he realized that India’s caste system was not unique to one country, but mirrored a similar illness in American society.
King arrived in India eager to meet Mahatma Gandhi and explore nonviolent resistance as a path to racial equality. While introducing King to speak to a classroom of Dalit Indians, the country’s lowest caste, a school principal described him as “a fellow untouchable” from the United States — a label that first shocked, then enlightened, King.
“People who were part of the oldest caste system in the world recognized that the United States had one and they recognized Dr. Martin Luther King was their equivalent, someone who was assigned to a group that was assigned to the bottom,” Wilkerson said at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s annual MLK Symposium event Monday.
Wilkerson, the first Black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism in 1994, spoke to a virtual audience of over 3,000 people. Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement sponsored the event in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Theater.
“Caste,” published in August, explores the concept of caste in the United States, which Wilkerson defined Monday as “ an artificial, arbitrary ranking of human value in society.” She argues in the book that casteism functions in tandem with, but is separate from, racism, and weaves through personal anecdotes, historical figures and incidents and rich historical analysis of the Indian caste system and Nazi Germany.
“If you haven’t yet read 'Caste,’ it’s an important book. It’s not always easy reading, but it’s worthwhile reading,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “The deep racial disparities COVID-19 has exposed and the long history of racism and injustice in this country that brought millions of people together to demand change have brought a new sense of urgency to this work.”
The consequences of a racial caste system remain evident decades after King’s life, Wilkerson said, also referencing racial disparities that have led to disproportionate COVID-19 deaths among Black and Native American people. She also looked to the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, led by extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Wilkerson called the violence itself clear evidence of the racial caste system, “specifically those who see dominance as their bitter right.” Most striking, however, was an image she saw of a group of masked Black janitors cleaning up the Capitol building later that night.
“Had these janitors deigned to burst into the Capitol, break through police barricades … we know what would have come of that,” Wilkerson said. “This is the enduring nature of hierarchy that we’re living with in this very moment … (King) would have to be heartbroken that 50 years after his battles, here we are still.”
In 2010, Wilkerson published her first book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” an ambitious chronicle of the Great Migration that won critical acclaim, including the National Book Critics Circle Award. Wilkerson said in a Q&A with senior Chelsea Hylton that “Caste” grew out of her research writing “The Warmth of Other Suns,” as well as her personal experiences as a Black, American woman and a journalist.
Hylton, a co-editor-in-chief of student publication The Black Voice, said she felt honored that the university chose a student to moderate the Q&A. As a journalism student planning to graduate in March, she said the event felt like something she had long been preparing for.
Wilkerson urged young journalists like Hylton to honor the First Amendment and tell the truth with courage, adding that using narrative nonfiction is a powerful tool to do so: “It allows you to tell sometimes very difficult truths, but in a way that allows for the heart to hear it.”
The Q&A ended with the book’s final line: “A world without caste would set everyone free.” To Wilkerson, “Caste” is a history book recording very tough material, but she said its ultimate goal is to shine a light on the past and provide hope.
“I wanted people to imagine a world where there was not this kind of hierarchy,” Wilkerson said. “We’re losing so much as a species, and I believe that if we could just see how it’s holding all of us back, then we would have a greater motivation, be more greatly inspired to finally go in and repair all the damage that’s been done over hundreds and hundreds of years.”