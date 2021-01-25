At UW symposium, author Isabel Wilkerson honors MLK legacy, talks 'Caste' book

In 2010, Wilkerson published her first book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” an ambitious chronicle of the Great Migration that won critical acclaim, including the National Book Critics Circle Award. Wilkerson said in a Q&A with senior Chelsea Hylton that “Caste” grew out of her research writing “The Warmth of Other Suns,” as well as her personal experiences as a Black, American woman and a journalist.

Hylton, a co-editor-in-chief of student publication The Black Voice, said she felt honored that the university chose a student to moderate the Q&A. As a journalism student planning to graduate in March, she said the event felt like something she had long been preparing for.

Wilkerson urged young journalists like Hylton to honor the First Amendment and tell the truth with courage, adding that using narrative nonfiction is a powerful tool to do so: “It allows you to tell sometimes very difficult truths, but in a way that allows for the heart to hear it.”

The Q&A ended with the book’s final line: “A world without caste would set everyone free.” To Wilkerson, “Caste” is a history book recording very tough material, but she said its ultimate goal is to shine a light on the past and provide hope.

“I wanted people to imagine a world where there was not this kind of hierarchy,” Wilkerson said. “We’re losing so much as a species, and I believe that if we could just see how it’s holding all of us back, then we would have a greater motivation, be more greatly inspired to finally go in and repair all the damage that’s been done over hundreds and hundreds of years.”

