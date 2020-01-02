At least two Madison School Board races contested this spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I've worked as an education advocate in Madison for many years and have built a foundational understanding of both the strengths and challenges of our school district," she wrote. "I am ready to work with the dynamic, diverse and talented groups of people across Madison who are dedicated to our schools."

In her announcement Monday, Pearson said her candidacy was “not just a personal endeavor.”

“Moreso because I really want to make sure the children of Madison have everything necessary to succeed,” Pearson said. “I am a firm believer that every child is special, every child can succeed, all they need is everyone to come with them to make sure that they grow.”

She was one of 29 applicants for the seat that Castro was appointed to in July.

Seat 7 race

For the past seven months, Strong has been a program associate with the National Council on Crime and Delinquency. Strong said in an interview Thursday he considers school safety and racial disparities in discipline and achievement to be the top issues facing MMSD.