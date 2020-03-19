As UW-Madison campus empties, some students grapple with food, housing insecurity

Sara Goldrick-Rab has long been on the front lines of advocating for low-income and food-insecure college students, but even for an expert like her, this past week has been uncharted terrain.

When the former University of Wisconsin-Madison professor heard on March 10 that Harvard University was asking students to move out, the COVID-19 pandemic quickly took on a new form — a crisis threatening not only national health, but higher education. In the days since, colleges have been rapidly shutting down student housing and in-person instruction at over 100 institutions, leaving students without secure jobs, food or housing.

“All of a sudden, it really hit me what was going to happen here,” said Goldrick-Rab, who has pioneered conversations about food security through her #RealCollege movement. "It did take me a minute before I really realized that the stuff that we’d been working on for all these years — the food and the housing and everything — was going to collide with the COVID stuff.”