As College Board eliminates optional tests, higher ed navigates new testing landscape

“How we interface with test scores … is not getting people through the door,” Ritter said. “Anyone can get through the door. It’s starting in the right place.”

The College Board said that eliminating subject tests will “reduc(e) demands on students.” It added that recent increases in Advanced Placement tests, which are also offered by the College Board and tied to AP-level high school courses, have rendered SAT subject tests obsolete.

MMSD has seen AP tests more than double — from about 1,800 to 4,000 tests per year — in the past seven years, Petersen said, due to continually increasing standards of college and career readiness.

AP scores help students gain college course credit before arriving on campus, and even ACTs and SATs are useful predictors for course placement, Ritter said. Still, Madison College administrators continue to explore ways to better understand how to best place students at appropriate course levels.

“Do these tests measure what they’re supposed to? They’re more of a barrier than anything to students getting into the college,” Ritter said. "What we’re looking at is, ‘Can we look at other factors beyond tests for course placement?'"