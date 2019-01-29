Though many students in the Madison Metropolitan School District were elated to have their first snow day on Jan. 23, this week's string of inclement weather has put some parents in a bind, having to miss work in order to watch over kids who are off from school.
MMSD announced around midday Tuesday that all schools and activities would be cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 30, because of cold weather. Schools were closed on Monday and Tuesday of this week as well.
Temperatures are expected to stay below zero until Thursday, leaving open the possibility of school being cancelled for yet another day. The bitterly cold temperatures should begin to subside on Friday.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison also decided to cancel classes, saying it would shut down from 5 p.m. Tuesday to noon on Thursday.
Madison public schools had planned days off on Jan. 21 and 25, in addition to the snow day on Jan. 23. If school isn't in session on Thursday, students would have had school for just three days over two weeks.
"It's looking like we might lose the whole week," said Lynn Lee, a parent of a student at O'Keeffe Middle School. "If it goes Thursday and Friday, it's a whole week's worth of work and school that is missed."
Lee, who owns several coffee shops, said he has some flexibility to stay home with his daughter, but that there's no real way to catch up on what's missed.
"I only have one kid, so I don't have older kids who can watch the others," said Lee, a single parent. "Other single parents and I sort of work together to watch each other's kids so that we can all have at least some time to go back to work, but it's still pretty stressful."
Trying to keep kids entertained and occupied for a whole week of awful weather has been a challenge for parents, Lee said. Last weekend also brought dangerously cold temperatures, leaving parents not many options for having their kids go outside for an extended period of time.
"It's sort of been building, with losing three days last week, and then the weekend was pretty awful, and then this week," Lee said. "So it's going to be quite a stretch for us."
Rachel Strauch-Nelson, a spokesperson for MMSD, said on Monday that the district always wants to keep school open when possible, but that safety is its top priority when deciding whether or not to close school.
"This is certainly a challenging week for schools based on the current forecast and cold temperatures," Strauch-Nelson said in a statement, adding later that, "In every case, we follow our guidelines, consult with local officials and monitor the forecast closely. We'll continue to do that through the week and keep families updated."
High school students had their finals week interrupted last week with the snow day on Jan. 23, and making up that day is in limbo with schools being closed all of this week so far.
According to MMSD policy, the district considers closing schools when wind chills hit negative 25 degrees. Many other districts across the state wait for negative 35 degree wind chills, but Strauch-Nelson has said previously that MMSD's policy changed when they noticed many students not coming to class before wind chills got that low. When people are exposed to wind chills of between 30 and 40 degrees below zero, frostbite can hit within 10 minutes.
"When schools close, many families have issues with child care and we lose valuable learning time," the district's website says. "As a result, we try to keep schools open if it's safe to do so. However, parents can always make the decision to keep their child(ren) at home in bad weather."