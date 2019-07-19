A wide variety of applicants are vying to fill a vacant seat on the Madison School Board.
Twenty-six people applied to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Mary Burke earlier this month. The successful candidate will fill the seat until April 2020. Applications were due Friday afternoon and posted online by the Madison School District. The board’s six current members are scheduled to meet Monday and select its newest member.
The last time the board had to fill a vacancy was in 1996 when Nancy Mistele resigned from the board after moving out of the school district.
The large field of applicants includes several former School Board members, public education advocates, parents, recent MMSD graduates, Freedom Inc. staff and others looking to serve on the board as it faces critical decisions over the next few months. The board plans to select a new superintendent and prepare for a facilities referendum in 2020.
For the seasoned former board members, their experience on these two tasks were motivation to return to their old gig.
“Given the particular circumstances we are facing right now, I really think we need someone who has served on the board before and can help (the board) with that experience,” Carol Carstensen, who served on the board from 1990 to 2008, said. “This person wouldn’t have to spend as much time to get up to speed on the board’s workings.”
Carstensen’s successor on the board, Ed Hughes, served on the board from 2008 to 2017.
“I am at a point where I would like to get involved in the community and this would be a good opportunity for me to do that if that’s what the board would want,” Hughes told the Cap Times last week.
Three of the board’s six current members were elected in April and the other three are serving in their first term on the School Board.
Arlene Silveira, also a former board member applying for the seat, served between 2006 and 2015.
Whoever is appointed would have the opportunity to run in April 2020 to serve the remaining one year of Burke’s term.
Jeff Spitzer-Resnick, a lawyer who has decades of experience advocating for students with disabilities, said he could help inform the board on how to improve the Behavior Education Plan, the district’s student discipline policy.
“My data analysis reveals that MMSD has failed to make significant improvements in eliminating the racial disparities our students of color and those with disabilities experience academically, in discipline, and from seclusion and restraint,” Spitzer-Resnick wrote in his application.
David Aguayo, who managed former School Board candidate Kaleem Caire’s 2018 campaign, also applied for the position. He currently works at the state Department of Workforce Development.
Maia Chen is a parent who said her experience as a member of the South Madison community will help further the board’s work around addressing racial and income-based inequities.
Savion Castro is a legislative aide to state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, and graduated from La Follette High School.
Micah Ariel-Rohr is a former Chicago Public Schools teacher who works as an assistant director at the UW Hillel Foundation.
Erin Arango-Escalante is the administrator for the Division of Early Care and Education at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
Alexis Dean has worked as a Camp Hope For Kids counselor who earned the “AmeriCorps Member of the Year in 2018-19.
Rafael Gomez is a former MMSD employee who served in a variety of middle schools across the city.
Erica Halverson is a professor at UW-Madison’s School of Education.
Lorrie Hurckes Dwyer is the executive director of the Dane County TimeBank.
Angela Jenkins is a project manager who ran for alder in Madison’s District 15 earlier this year.
Lillian Kelly is a budget and policy analyst at the state Department of Workforce Development.
Steve King is a former member of the City Council who did not seek re-election to his seat in 2019.
Nino Amato is a former member of the UW Board of Regents.
Pamela Klein is an educator with more than 22 years of experience, according to her application where she emphasizes her work to promote educational, health and wellness needs.
David Blaska, a former Dane County Board member and conservative blogger, also applied for the vacant seat.
Dwight Perry is a pastor at Fountain of Life Covenant Church and also is the academic dean for North Park University in Chicago.
Terjuan Short is a recent West High School graduate who touts his leadership experience throughout his time there.
Calista Storck is a recent La Follette High School graduate who is currently pursuing a nursing degree at Madison College.
Nancy Vue Tran is a Dane County public defender and a staff member at Freedom Inc.
Zachary Watson described his experience as an educator and a musician who has worked with MMSD students and families for more than 10 years.
Jake Winkler is a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Danielle Wendricks is a UW-Madison student who previously graduated from La Follette High School and served as the MMSD Student Senate President in 2016-17.