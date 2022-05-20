Another open records suit filed against Madison School District

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Madison School District is being sued over its response to a public records request.
The conservative Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, filed suit Thursday asking a judge to order the district to release staff training materials entitled "LGBTQA+ 101."
LGBTQA+ typically refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and asexual individuals and groups. The + refers to "the limitless sexual orientations and gender identities used by members of our community," according to the advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, which has conducted trainings with the school district in the past.
The suit comes after the district's teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., filed suit May 9 alleging the district violated Wisconsin's public records law by failing to fulfill a Nov. 3 records request for information on staff benefits and contracts.
In the most recent case, WILL made a request under the state's public records law for the training materials on July 20, and the district denied it on Oct. 13, saying the materials included student images, statements and stories and releasing it would violate state and federal student privacy law.
WILL says in its lawsuit that such information "could easily have been redacted" and the redacted version of the materials provided to the law firm.
District associate general counsel Sherrice Perry says in the district's Oct. 13 denial letter that redacting the student information from the materials "would negate the purpose of the record and it would no longer constitute a training regarding transgender students and would not be responsive to your request."
Perry also says that WILL's request is being used as a discovery tool in a separate suit filed by the firm against the district in 2020. That suit, which remains unresolved, accuses the district of hiding student gender-identity transitions from parents.
WILL says in its most recent suit that the Wisconsin Court of Appeals "has held that pending litigation does not preclude or affect a requester's statutory rights to seek public records."
The district is also the subject of a public records suit filed in October by two East High School parents seeking records about the discovery in January 2021 that hidden cameras had been in a locker room office area at the school.
The district initially said the cameras were placed in a coach's office within the locker room in September 2019, with the approval of district employees, to try to catch an employee sleeping on the job. It was later determined placement of the cameras violated district policy.
The cameras are also the subject of a federal civil rights suit against the district.
WILL officials and a school district spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.
